The Delhi chief minister and Punjab chief minister designate also paid obeisance at the Durgiana Mandir and the Sri Ram Tirath Mandir on the day

The Aam Aadmi Party's victory roadshow began in Amritsar around 2 pm with national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann.

#WATCH Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann hold victory roadshow in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/KqiseFyZHR — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

The road show began from Kachehri Chowk with AAP supporters showered flower petals on both Kejriwal and Mann who stood atop an open vehicle. Newly-elected MLAs were also part of the road show.

Holding the Tricolour and party flags, AAP supporters, including several elderly people and women, from different parts of the state came to Amritsar to witness the road show.

"We are very happy that the AAP has come to power. Now, Punjab will become prosperous once again," a youth who came from Jaitu in Faridkot told PTI.

Another party supporter who came from Ajnala in Amritsar said, people were disenchanted with the traditional political parties and they saw the AAP as a ray of hope for giving a new direction to Punjab.

Kejriwal and Mann, ahead of the roadshow, which is being held to celebrate its stupendous win in the Punjab polls, paid obeisance at the Durgiana Mandir and the Sri Ram Tirath Mandir.

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਦੁਰਗਿਆਣਾ ਮੰਦਰ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਵਿਖੇ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋਏ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸੁਨਿਹਰੇ ਅਤੇ ਉਜਵਲ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰਾਰਥਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਤੇ ਆਪਸੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਕ ਸਾਂਝ ਬਣਾਈ ਰੱਖਣ। pic.twitter.com/nTYr9Pjw5B — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) March 13, 2022

Earlier, they also visited the Jallianwala Bagh and the Golden Temple.

ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਅਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਦੇ ਮਹਾਨ ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਮ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਜਲ੍ਹਿਆਂਵਾਲਾ ਬਾਗ਼ ਵਿਖੇ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋਏ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ।

ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਦੇ ਡੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਖ਼ੂਨ ਦੀ ਗਵਾਹ ਇਸ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਧਰਤੀ ਦੀ ਮਿੱਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੱਥੇ ਨਾਲ਼ ਲਗਾ ਕੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਸੁਪਨਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਦ੍ਰਿੜਤਾ, ਜੋਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਨਾ ਦੀ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕੀਤੀ। pic.twitter.com/hFnXFkMOKE — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) March 13, 2022

The Delhi chief minister, who was accompanied by his deputy, Manish Sisodia, was received by Mann at the airport in the morning. Senior leader Raghav Chadha was also present.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on 16 March at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"We invite the people of Punjab (for the ceremony). Every Punjabi will take oath on that day...we will vow to sacrifice everything for the progress of Punjab, he said. "We will pay tributes to Bhagat Singh," Mann had said, adding that "The cabinet will be good. Historic decisions will be taken."

After winning the elections Mann said no government office will display photograph of the chief minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar will be put on walls in government offices.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

After winning the elections, Mann assured people that change would be visible in a month, and that AAP would bring governance to people’s doorstep. He said, “Opposition parties abused us and tried to defame us, but we have forgiven everyone, provided they start respecting the 3.5 crore Punjabis now,” according to The Tribune.

“Those who did not vote for us need not have any kind of doubt or fear. I am their CM too. I have the same love and empathy towards everyone. We will work for the betterment of all,” he added

With inputs from agencies

