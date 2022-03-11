AAP's Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM at Bhagat Singh's ancestral village on 16 March

After his massive poll win from Dhuri seat by a huge margin of over 58,000 votes, the 48-year-old on Thursday said that his oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan, as is the custom, but in Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district

On the back of a sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party in the Punjab Assembly election, Bhagwant Mann, former comic and two-time Lok Sabha MP, is poised to be crowned as the next chief minister of the border-state on 16 March.

After his massive poll win from Dhuri -- he won the seat by a huge margin of over 58,000 votes -- the 48-year-old on Thursday said that his oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan, as is the custom, but in Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

On 13 March, the party will take out a roadshow in Amritsar. Both the events will be attended by party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

From a stint as a stand-up comedian to a politician, let's take a look at how Mann became AAP's chief ministerial candidate in a span of 11 years.

1) Bhagwant Mann was born on 17 October, 1973 in Satauj village of Sangrur district of Punjab

2) The comedian-turned-politician participated in youth comedy festivals and inter-college competitions while he was studying at Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, from where he graduated in 1992.

3) His comedy career peaked in 2008 when he participated in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus. Incidentally, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was a judge at the reality show.

4) He made his electoral debut in 2012 and contested the Punjab Assembly polls from Lehragaga in Sangrur as a candidate of Manpreet Badal's Punjab People's Party (PPP). However, he lost the elections to senior Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

5) Mann, however, left the PPP in 2014, joined the AAP and contested the parliamentary elections from Sangrur from where he had won for the first time.

6) In 2019, he again won from the constituency and was the lone AAP leader to enter the Lok Sabha.

7) Mann was declared as the AAP chief ministerial candidate on 19 January by party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP CM face for Punjab meets Kejriwal in Delhi

Mann also met Delhi chief minister Kejriwal at his residence on Friday and extended an invitation to him to attend both the events, party sources said.

The over-an-hour-long meet was also attended by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP in-charge of political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha. Mann later left for Punjab.

"My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to extend invitation for the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure that as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfil every expectation of the people of Punjab," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. He also shared a picture of the meeting.

मेरा छोटा भाई भगवंत मान पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेगा। आज वे शपथ ग्रहण का न्यौता देने मेरे घर आए। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि भगवंत एक मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर पंजाब के लोगों की हर उम्मीद को पूरा करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/u2JoH1ZKtH — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 11, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home in 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. The Akalis bagged theree while the BJP managed only two.

Talking to reporters in Sangrur before leaving for the National Capital, Mann said he would meet Kejriwal to congratulate him on the party's victory in Punjab elections.

On the party's resounding poll victory, Mann said, "The people defeated arrogant persons and they made the common people victorious."

With inputs from agencies

