Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha and also joined in the celebrations to wish the couple.

New Delhi: The wedding festivities of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr Gurpreet Kaur began in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Chandigarh | Wedding rituals underway of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur pic.twitter.com/4QjnNsRXtg — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

The celebrations kicked off with Mann arriving under a ‘Phulkari’ dupatta in a golden groom’s attire.

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha & others join in the wedding celebrations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh today pic.twitter.com/oi1C7sMZyM — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

The wedding took place amid tight security arrangements at the residence of the chief minister.

This is Mann's second marriage after he separated in 2015 from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur, who now lives abroad. His has two children with Inderpreet – Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) . All three attended his swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan in March.

The 48-year-old Mann is getting married to 1993-born Dr Kaur, who did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana in Haryana in 2018. Dr Kaur is daughter of former sarpanch Inderjit Singh Nathh of Madanpur in Pehowa.

With inputs from agencies

