Bhagwant Mann to marry today: Who is bride-to-be Dr Gurpreet Kaur?

Born in 1993, Dr Gurpreet Kaur did her MBBS from Haryana’s Maharishi Markandeshwar University. A resident of Peohwa town, Kaur and Bhagwant Mann are said to have known each other for a long time

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will tie the knot in Chandigarh today.

This will be Mann's second marriage after he separated in 2015 from his first wife, who now lives abroad, Inderpreet Kaur. His two children with Inderpreet – Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) .

All three attended his swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan in March.

"Mann Sahab is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur," Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader and party's chief spokesperson of Punjab unit, Malvinder Singh Kang told PTI over the phone.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will get married in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh tomorrow with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. CM Delhi & AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance. CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/tC3Zd2LGfv — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Kang told Free Press Journal that it would be a private and simple ceremony and that AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to attend the ceremony with his family. But who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur? Let’s take a closer look: As per Free Press Journal, Kaur is a resident of Peohwa town of Haryana. Born in 1993, Kaur did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana (district Ambala) in Haryana in 2018. Kaur and Mann have known each other for a long time, as per Times Now. As per NDTV, Kaur's father Inderjit Singh is a farmer and her mother Mata Raj Kaur is a homemaker. She has two sisters who stay abroad. Her uncle, Gurinder Jeet, told NDTV that Gurpreet always excelled at studies. She studied at the Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College in Haryana's Maulana, where she was a gold medallist, her uncle said. Sources told NDTV that Kaur helped Mann during his campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections. Mann's second wedding has been arranged by the chief minister's mother and sister. His sister and mother both wanted the Punjab chief minister to marry again, and they both chose the bride, as per Times Now. Congratulations pour in Mann's cabinet colleagues Aman Arora and Harjot Singh Bains congratulated him on Twitter on the occasion.

Heartiest congratulations to @BhagwantMann Ji for starting a new married life. Sir, wish you both a life full of happiness, joy, love, prosperity, health and companionship. May Allmighty shower all His Blessings on both of you 🙏 — Aman Arora (@AroraAmanSunam) July 6, 2022

Wishing my chief minister @bhagwantmann ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both lifetime of love, respect and companionship. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) July 6, 2022

Mann’s party colleague Raghav Chadha, sharing a photo of himself along with Mann, wrote on social media:

“Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai. (The younger one's turn comes only when the elder one is settled). Best wishes to my vadde veer [elder brother] Bhagwant Mann Saab and Dr Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life.”

The image shared on Instagram also contained a screenshot of a tweet that said, “And, one thought that Raghav Chadha was the most eligible bachelor in AAP.”

