Punjab Board 12th Result 2020: State board declares Plus Two results on official website pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board 12th Result 2020: The PSEB will assess students' performance based on the 'best three' criteria. Under this formulae, the board will calculate the average of the highest three marks scored in the subjects.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2020: The Punjab education board has declared the class 12 results today (21 July, Tuesday) on its official website pseb.ac.in

Earlier, the PSEB had decided to scrap the pending papers of Class 10 and Class 12 due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Students will be assessed on the basis of performance in already conducted exams, reported The Indian Express.

This year, PSEB has also brought changes to the passing criteria. Earlier, students were required to score a minimum of 33 pecent marks in theory and practical separately to pass in a particular subject. Now, they will have to get at least 20 percent marks in practical and theory and 33 percent combined in each subject to get through.

How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’ link

Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

The Board, on 30 May, had declared the results for Classes 5, 8 and 10 on the basis of the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). However, the exams for these classes were not held. Students this time were awarded grades not marks.

In May, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 would be promoted to the next grade. He added that Class 10 students would be evaluated based on the scores of pre-board.