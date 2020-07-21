PSEB 12th Result LIVE Updates: Results of Punjab board Class 12 exams likely today; check pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result LIVE Updates: Class 12 students have to secure at least 20 percent marks in practical and 33 percent in theory section to be considered as pass.

Auto refresh feeds

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results of Class 12 exams today (21 July, Tuesday). The board is likely to announce the scores at 11 am.

Once the results are declared, students can check their PSEB Class 12 scores on the official website of the Punjab board — pseb.ac.in.

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details

Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results of Class 12 exams today (21 July, Tuesday). The board is likely to announce the scores at 11 am.

Once the results are declared, students can check their PSEB Class 12 scores on the official website of the Punjab board — pseb.ac.in.

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details

Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result LATEST Updates: The Punjab Class 12 exam results are likely to be declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today (21 July, Tuesday) at 11 am. The scores will be released on the official website — pseb.ac.in.

However, the official website could be slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic once the results are declared by the Punjab board. In such a situation, students need not worry but can log on to alternative websites to check their scores.

The alternative websites to check PSEB class 12 score are:

How to check Punjab Class 12 results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on 'Punjab' in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Punjab class 12 result.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your result.

Steps to check Punjab Class 12 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on 'Punjab' in the list of the states or access the link directly

Step 3: Look for the link which says 'Punjab Class 12 result'.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results on official website:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’ link

Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

In 2019, more than three lakh students had written the class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage was 86.41 percent. Meanwhile, girls had fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 90.86 percent, while the boys scored a pass percentage of 82.83 percent.