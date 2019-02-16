Pulwama attack aftermath LATEST updates: Indian Army major killed in IED blast near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera

Pulwama terror attack aftermath LATEST updates: One Indian Army major has been killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera district.
Delhi's Apollo Hospital on Saturday offered to treat free injured troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who survived the terror blast near Awantipora in Kashmir.
A Kashmiri youth was booked in Bengaluru on Saturday for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site in the wake of the Pulwama terror assault that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, police said.
After the Twitterati began demanding that Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu be sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show over his remarks on Pakistan's role in the Pulwama attack, political leaders joined the conversation.
Several political leaders have taken to Twitter to demand that the cricketer-turned-politician be sacked from the Punjab cabinet as well. #SackSidhuFromPunjabCabinet became the top trend on Twitter shortly after. Punjab BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga led the charge against Sidhu.
N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the CRPF jawans from Andhra Pradesh who lost their lives in the attack.
"The entire nation is grieving the loss of the brave CRPF Jawans. In their saddest hour, we stand by the bereaved families. Expressing our deepest sympathies, we extend ex gratia of Rs. 5 Lac each, to the families of the martyrs," ANI quoted him as saying.
CNN News18 reported that Thursday's suicide bombing in Pulwama was planned by Ibrahim, the younger brother of Masood Azhar, the founder and leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group. Two other men were also the co-conspirators behind the attack, and the Jammu and Kashmir police have launched a massive operation to nab the three men, the news channel reported.
In addition, it was reported that the attack was planned to avenge the deaths of two of Azhar's nephews.
According to the news channel, Ibrahim was also one of the hijackers in the IC-814 incident.
The all-party meeting on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution condemning the Pulwama attacks, News18 reported. The resolution stated, "We strongly condemn the dastardly terror act of 14 February, 2019 at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. We strongly condemn terrorism in all forms and the support being given to it across the border."
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, speaking to reporters after Saturday's all-party meeting, said: “We had asked the Home Minister to convey to the Prime Minister that he should call a meeting of presidents of all parties. We have communicated to the government what Rahul Gandhi said in his press conference, that the country is in mourning and is angry. Since 1947, apart from a war, this is for the first time a terror attack has claimed so many lives.
We have differences with the government on a number of issues but at this juncture - we are standing with the government for ending terrorism. Militancy has to end," he said.
A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning arrived at the site of the Pulwama attack for further investigation. According to CNN News18, the Jammu and Kashmir police has detained overground Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) workers, which sources told the news channel are "routine".
The exact number of detentions was unclear.
The Centre has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to deliberate upon the situations arising out of the Pulwama terror attack, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Friday.
In the meeting, the Narendra Modi-led government will brief the Opposition leaders about the action being taken to tackle the situations after the attack, sources said. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am in the Parliament library. Modi will chair the meeting.
Massive anger has erupted across the nation over the ghastly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. While people paid tributes to the martyrs by holding candlelight vigils, demonstrations were held at many places against Pakistan with demands being put forth to take action against the neighbouring country for its "continuous support to terror groups."
On Friday, agitators in Ahmedabad thrashed posters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar during a protest against the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama.
Condemning the suicidal attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan by saying, "The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished."
The Narendra Modi government has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to hold consultations with the opposition parties in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders and Chiefs of Indian security forces paid their tributes to all 40 brave hearts at the Palam Airport on Friday.
JeM, a terror outfit based in Pakistan and led by Masood Azhar, has carried out several terror attacks in India including the attack on Pathankot airbase in 2016. Masood was released by the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in exchange for hostages on board flight IC-814 in December 1999. India has approached the United Nations to list Masood as a global terrorist, but China always vetoes New Delhi’s bid in this regard.
On Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi extended support to the Centre and said that the terror attack was an assault on India's soul. He also said that the Congress, as well as the entire Opposition, was fully supportive of the government and the security forces.
No amount of hatred or anger can do anything to the love and affection that India is built on, Rahul said at a press conference. There is going to be no other discussion from the Congress party over the next couple of days other than the fact that "our most beloved people have been killed, their families need us, and we are going to stand with them," he asserted.
RAW chief AK Dhasmana, Additional Director IB Arvind Kumar, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and NSA Ajit Doval on Saturday afternoon arrived at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence for a high-level meeting to discuss the next course of action of the Pulwama attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Maharashtra on Saturday, reiterated that the "sacrifice" of the security forces would "not go in vain". After the official wreath-laying ceremony, the mortal remains of the slain CRPF soldiers were on Saturday brought back to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
Pakistan will not make any "emotional decisions" following India's announcement about the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to the country and will respond to it after due deliberation, PTI reported.
India on Friday revoked the MFN status to Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, for which Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter on Saturday to express his displeasure with the resolution that was unanimously passed in the all-party meet in Delhi.
"Disappointed the resolution did not include a call for calm. Reports of violence in Jammu and tension in university/college campuses in some states, I would have expected an appeal for calm to have gone with the condemnation and condolences," He wrote.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will reportedly hold a candlelight march in Kolkata at 4 pm on Saturday. A few ministers are also expected to join to the march, reports have said.
Meanwhile, Union minister Babul Supriyo has arrived at Kolkata airport to receive the bodies of two CRPF jawans from West Bengal who were killed in the attack.
Stone pelting at trains in Nalasopara, Vasai buses forced to halt in Virar
Rail traffic between Virar, Vasai and Nalasopara was affected on Saturday morning, as commuters staged a rail roko to protest the Pulwama terror attack, Hindustan Times reported. Stone pelting at trains was also reported at Nalasopara.
Besides the rail roko, shops and commercial establishments in Virar also downed their shutters on Saturday morning, the report said. A few Vasai civic buses were forced to halt at Virar, as part of the protests.
The all-party meeting, convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, was attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, Jithendra Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, D Raja of the CPI, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Ram Vilas Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party, Naresh Gujral of the Akali Dal, Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav, among others, reported News18.
Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria arrived in the National Capital on Saturday for consultations with senior officials and leadership over the Pulwama terror attack, sources said.
India on Friday also summoned Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood to his South Block office and issued a very strong demarche over the attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, and has not been lifted thus far as a precautionary measure.
ANI quoted Ramesh Kumar, DC Jammu as saying, "the situation is under control but as a precautionary measure, we have continued with the curfew. We will decide whether to continue it or not by evening, after assessing the situation."
The all-party meeting, called by the Centre following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, began on Saturday. Party leaders will deliberate upon the situations arising out of the Pulwama terror attack.
In the meeting, the Centre is expected brief the Opposition leaders about the action being taken to tackle the situations after the attack, sources said. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am in the Parliament library.
The Major-rank army officer was killed while defusing the IED, which had been planted by terrorists, ANI reported. The officer is from the Corps of Engineers. The IED was planted 1.5 kilometres inside the LoC.
The Jammu and Kashmir police has set up a helpline to assist students and other residents of the state "facing any difficulty."
Large crowds thronged Bihar's Ratanpur and Bhagalpur as the mortal remains of CRPF Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur were brought back to his home.
His father had said after the Pulwama attack, "I will send my other son as well to fight. But Pakistan must be given a befitting reply"
Amid reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir receiving threats n light of the Pulwama attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to take necessary measures to ensure safety and security, ANI reported.
RAW chief AK Dhasmana, Additional Director IB Arvind Kumar, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and NSA Ajit Doval on Saturday afternoon arrived at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence for a high-level meeting to discuss the next course of action of the Pulwama attack.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced enhancement of ex-gratia for the next of kin of CRPF jawans Prasanna K Sahoo and Manoj Kumar Behera, ANI reported. They will be given ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each instead of Rs 10 lakh. The state will also bear the cost of their children's education.
The Rajasthan government Saturday revised the ex-gratia to the family members of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans from the state who were among the 40 killed in the Pulwama terror attack to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 25 lakh. The government will provide either Rs 50 lakh cash or Rs 25 lakh cash and 25 bigha land on the Indira Gandhi Canal Project or Rs 25 lakh with a housing board residence.
The government has also announced jobs to family members of the slain jawans.
Five CRPF personnel soldiers from Rajasthan were killed in Thursday's attack,
The Superintendent of Police (SP) in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district confirmed the news that a youth named Mohammad Osama was taken into police custody over an "objectionable" Facebook post regarding the Pulwama attack.
"After the post, which had increased chances of swaying public opinion, was posted online on 15 February, the police went and took Osama into custody. After we interrogated him, he was put in jail," he said.
An FIR has been registered against a Lucknow student for making objectionable comments on WhatsApp about the Pulwama attack. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, a youth was taken into police custody over an "objectionable" Facebook post.
Inputs by Saurabh Sharma and Vinay Srivastava
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, and paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives.
"The jawans who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, who were martyred, we remember them. Our condolences are with their families," he said.
Huge crowds gathered in Masaurhi area of Bihar's Patna district to receive the mortal remains of CRPF Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha.
Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, relatives and friends on Saturday paid heir last respects to CRPF jawan G Subramanian at Madurai airport.
The Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria left from Ministry of External Affairs at around 2 pm on Saturday after consultations with senior officials and leadership.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to announce the details of the candlelight march in Kolkata today. It is expected to begin at Hazra More at 4 pm and people will march till the Gandhi statue.
"We express our solidarity with our jawans, countrymen and united India," Banerjee wrote. "At this hour, we are all together."
ANI quoted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as saying after the all-party meeting, "resolutions were passed after the attacks in Pathankot and Uri as well. We have told them (central government) that they should now take action."
An NIA team, which reached Awantipora on Friday to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in conducting forensic evaluation of the Pulwama attack site, are also trying to determine why the 15-kilometre stretch of the National Highway has become a repeat target of terrorists in the region.
Click here to read why the highway is popular for terror attacks
Forty-two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and many others injured on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kilograms of explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Click here to see the full list of all 42 jawans
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday paid tribute to CRPF jawan H Guru, who lost his life in the Pulwama attack.
In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, US national security adviser John Bolton told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Friday that America supports India's right to self-defence as both sides vowed to work together to ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe haven for JeM and other terror groups.
Doval and Bolton held a telephonic conversation on Friday evening during which they resolved to hold Pakistan to account for its obligations under UN resolutions and remove all obstacles to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) said in New Delhi.
Click here to read more about global reactions to the Pulwama attack
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced government jobs to one family member each of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack, ANI reported.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in Tamil Nadu on Saturday to receive the mortal remains of one CRPF jawan who was killed in Thursday's attack. She paid her respects to Sivchandran C at Tiruchirapalli and also lay awreath.
Following Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on the Pulwama attack, netizens took to Twitter to demand that he be fired from the Kapil Sharma Show. Hashtags such as #boycottsidhu were top trends on Twitter, with users threatening a ban on the show and Sony TV if the minister was not sacked.
Talking to reporters in Chandigarh on Friday after the Punjab Assembly was adjourned for the day in solidarity with the CRPF soldiers killed in the attack, Sidhu said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"
Rail traffic between Virar, Vasai and Nalasopara was affected on Saturday morning, as commuters staged a rail roko to protest the Pulwama terror attack, Hindustan Times reported. Stone pelting at trains was also reported at Nalasopara.
Besides the rail roko, shops and commercial establishments in Virar also downed their shutters on Saturday morning, the report said. A few Vasai civic buses were forced to halt at Virar, as part of the protests.
GRP, RPF are making efforts to convince the people & evacuate the tracks & normalize the train movement, the Western Railway tweeted.
Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday saw various anti-Pakistan protests following the Pulwama attack. Candlelight vigils and flag-burning demonstrations were held.
The prime minister, during his Saturday address in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, said: "Terror organisations who perpetrated the attack will be punished, no matter how much they try to hide."
