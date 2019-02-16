Navjot Singh Sidhu asked to leave The Kapil Sharma Show after backlash over Pulwama comment, say unconfirmed reports

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the subject of a massive backlash following Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on the Pulwama terror attack. Sidhu, who has been a prominent part of the comedy show, recently stated, “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished,” as per a report in Times Now.

This statement has garnered negative reactions from people who claim that their sentiments have been hurt. People online have spoken out about the issue and demanded Sony TV sack Sidhu from The Kapil Sharma Show for his comments. As per a report in The Indian Express, Sidhu has already been asked to step away from the show. The publication quoted a source as saying, "His remarks have not been taken kindly by most. Also, the channel and the show was getting dragged into the unwanted controversy. This is when the team amicably decided that Navjot make a distance from the show."

The online campaign against Sidhu had more and more joining in till #boycottsidhu became a trending hashtag at a point on the social media platform.

India can forgive Chetan Sharma for that sixer off his last ball, but it will never forgive #NavjotSinghSidhu for being Pakistan’s 12th man at the nation’s darkest hour.#boycottsidhu — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) February 15, 2019

hello @SonyTV , if you ever tried to show this person #NavjotSidhu , we will totally boycott sony TV. #boycottkapilsharmashow #boycottsidhu — Jaspreet Singh Mann (@jasmann87) February 15, 2019

Dec 27, 1988. Navjot Singh Sidhu beat up an elderly man just for a scuffle over a parking space. The man later died in the hospital. But death of 44 CRPF Jawans should be absolved over peace talks. Hypocrite. #PhulwamaTerrorAttack #BoycottSidhu #PulwamaRevenge pic.twitter.com/q7cWP7ShPF — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) February 15, 2019

Guys please uninstall Sony LIV app and don’t watch Kapil Sharma show until they kick out that Siddu terrorist from his show #boycottsidhu pic.twitter.com/2NziDVMCMu — Nataraj Padashetty (@rajpadashetty23) February 16, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 15:59:44 IST