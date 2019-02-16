You are here:

Navjot Singh Sidhu asked to leave The Kapil Sharma Show after backlash over Pulwama comment, say unconfirmed reports

FP Staff

Feb 16, 2019 15:10:25 IST

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the subject of a massive backlash following Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on the Pulwama terror attack. Sidhu, who has been a prominent part of the comedy show, recently stated, “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished,” as per a report in Times Now.

File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu. PTI

This statement has garnered negative reactions from people who claim that their sentiments have been hurt. People online have spoken out about the issue and demanded Sony TV sack Sidhu from The Kapil Sharma Show for his comments. As per a report in The Indian Express, Sidhu has already been asked to step away from the show. The publication quoted a source as saying, "His remarks have not been taken kindly by most. Also, the channel and the show was getting dragged into the unwanted controversy. This is when the team amicably decided that Navjot make a distance from the show."

The online campaign against Sidhu had more and more joining in till #boycottsidhu became a trending hashtag at a point on the social media platform.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 15:59:44 IST

