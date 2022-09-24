New Delhi-Rishikesh: Pulkit ‘Dabang’ Arya’s rapsheet is pretty long and gory. Though he has been finally arrested and has confessed to killing 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari in Rishikesh for refusing sexual favours to him and his clients, this is not the first a girl has gone missing from his Vanantara resort in Ganga Bhogpur of Rishikesh.

Eight months ago, another girl Priyanka from Paudi Garhwal, same place as Ankita hailed, had gone missing under suspicious circumstances from Vanantara resort.

Her sudden and mysterious disappearance has shot into spotlight in the wake of the Ankita Bhandari murder case splitting wide open and the dark deeds of Pulkit Arya exposed.

According to sources, owing to the huge public backlash the state BJP government is facing—Pulkit is the son of ex-minister Vinod Arya and brother of now-sacked Uttarakhand OBC Welfare Commission—the police have been ordered to investigate the disappearance of Priyanka, who perhaps met the same fate as Ankita Bhandari at the hands of or at the behest of Pulkit Arya.

Meanwhile, at the time of Priyanka’s disappearance, Pulkit Arya had alleged that she had decamped with his money and other valuables from the Vanantara resort.

The case of Priyanka was made public by a local named Bitto Bhandari.

Pulkit Arya, the habitual kidnapper

Pulkit Arya has also been accused in the past of having forcibly and illegally confined one of the workers at his candy factory located in the vicinity of the resort.

The employee’s only crime was that he had asked for his salary at which Pukit Arya had taken offence and confined him.

This employee, reportedly, hailed from the Rudraprayag area. The man was rescued from Arya’s clutches only after the intervention of local social worker Arvind Hatwal, who roped in the village head to exert pressure on Pulkit.

Hatwal recently told local media that Pulkit has always had a ‘dabang’ image. He had even threatened Hatwal for coming in his way.

Locals informed that the plot on which Vanantara resort is situated today, initially just had a candy factory. Arya had the resort built on the other side of this factory in in 2018-19.

“Initially the resort hardly saw any guests due to Covid lockdown, but after unlock, the business started growing,” a local resident told Firstpost.

“He (Pulkit) never had good relations from people of this village; most of his employees were from different districts,” said the local resident.

Pulkit Arya, the brat

Media reports suggest that Pulkit Arya had also landed in trouble back in 2020 for violating Covid 19 travel protocol.

He had allegedly entered the Badrinath Temple road without a travel pass. At that time he was reportedly with Amarmani Tripathi, another tainted politician, who is currently in Jail for the murder of a girl.

Both were charged under relevant IPC sections for violating pandemic guidelines.

Protests rock Uttarakhand; BJP firefights

Rishikesh is up in arms against the state government and the local administration and police. Public ire reached a crescendo after Ankita Bhandari’s body was fished out from a barrage in Rishikesh Saturday morning.

Irate people waylaid the police van carrying the three accused, including Pulkit Arya, and thrashed the trio black and blue.

Local BJP politicians too have been targeted by people. MLA Renu Bisht too had to face public anger when her car was vandalised and she had to be whisked away under police guard.

Earlier, despite bulldozing of Vanantara resort since last night under orders from CM Pushkar Dhami, people set the resort on fire Saturday morning.

The BJP government has swing into firefighting mode as Pulkit’s father and brother Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya, respectively, have been sacked from the party. Moreover, Ankit Arya was given the sack from the position of vice-chairman of State OBC Welfare Commission.

Ankita Bhandari murder case

Ankita Bhandari had joined Pulkit Arya’s Vanantara resort in Rishikesh as receptionist nearly a month ago.

She went missing on September 19. It was found in the investigation, five days later, that she was being forced into prostitution by Pulkit and that she also resisted Pulkit’s sexual advances.

Since the matter got escalated and news of Pulkit’s pressure on Ankita started seeping out in public and among tye resort staff, Ankita was allegedly thrown into the Ganges by Pulkit Arya in the presence two others, namely the resort manager and one of Pulkit’s friends.

(With inputs from agencies)

