PSEB Supplementary Result 2019: Punjab board announces Class 10, 12 results; check pseb.ac.in to view scores

PSEB Supplementary Result 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the supplementary results for Class 10 and 12 examinations on Thursday, (19 September). Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scores from the PSEB official portal – pseb.ac.in.

As per News 18, the Punjab School Education Board conducted the matriculation supplementary exam in July while, the senior secondary compartment exams were held in June.

To access the scores, students will be required to provide their roll number on the website. Students are thus advised to keep their admit cards ready before they start checking their results.

Steps to check PSEB Supplementary results for Class 10 and 12:

Step 1: Visit official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Results' tab at the top on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'Matric Supplementary/Senior Secondary Compartmental Result 2019'

Step 4: Enter your credentials like examination roll number or your name as per the admit card

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference

About PSEB:

The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy.

