PSEB Class 10 result 2019 Declared: 85.56% 10th students pass Punjab board exams; Pathankot performs best at 91.2%

PSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Class 10 board exam results today (8 May). This year, the pass percentage stands at 85.56 percent. Students from Pathankot district performed the best, registering a pass percentage of 91.2 percent. Tarn Taran district has lowest 74.26 percent pass percentage.

Students can check the board's official website pseb.ac.in. Students can also check examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 59.47 percent. Of the 3,68,295 students who appeared for the exam, 2,19,034 cleared it last year. While 1,04,828 girls cleared the exam, 1,04,126 boys passed the board exam.

Last year, Mansa district was the highest ranking with a percentage tally of 73.76 percent, and was followed by Sri Muktsar Sahib (72.39 percent), Hoshiyarpur (67.14 percent), and Ludhiana (67.27 percent), Hindustan Times reported.

The Class 10 exams 2019 were conducted by PSEB in the duration of March and April, 2019. Around 4.5 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam will be required to collect the original mark sheet from their school.

They will also be required to provide the original mark sheet and passing certificate for applications in other courses.

How to check PSEB Class 10 exam results:

Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board

Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'

Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference

Around 3 lakh students sat for the exam in 2018, out of which around 2 lakh students were eligible for the exam. Students will need at least 35 percent of the marks in each subject to pass the exams.

