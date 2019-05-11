PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 Declared: Official website down; try these alternative ways to check Punjab Board 12th scores

PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 Declared | The Class 12 exam results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on its official website (pseb.ac.in) today (Saturday, 11 April).

However, at least 3 lakh students have appeared for the exam and will be checking the official website for the PSEB Class 12 Exam Result 2019, which might cause the website to lag or be unresponsive.

In such a scenario, students can check alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their results. Students are also advised to check the official websites in regular intervals as additional result-related information is likely to be published on the official website.

The PSEB conducted the Class 12 exam in the duration between March and April, 2019.

The Punjab board removed the provision of the "marks moderation system" in 2018, which was the first time since its conception. The provision allowed for grace marks to be allotted to students in order to improve their final score.

How to check the PSEB Class 12 board exam results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the results card for future reference

The Higher Secondary Education certificate, or Class 12 exam, is the last 'school-leaving' exam before students can apply for admission to graduate programmes across the country. The PSEB Class 12 board exams are conducted in several examination centres, reports said.

In 2018, Puja Joshi from Ludhiana topped the exam by scoring 98 percent while Vivek Rajput secured the second rank with 97.55 percent. Jasnoor Kaur came in third with 97.33 percent. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students in 2018 was 65.97 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was 62.36.

Students need at least 35 percent in all and individual subjects to qualify as having passed the exam.

About Punjab School Education Board:

Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to the education board.

