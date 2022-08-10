Prophet remark row: SC orders transfer of all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi, extends protection from arrest

FIRs were filed against the now-suspended BJP spokesperson across different states including West Bengal and Karnataka. The top court also took cognizance of the death threats that Sharma has been receiving

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that all 10 FIRs against Nupur Sharma be clubbed and transferred to the Delhi Police.

FIRs were filed against the now-suspended BJP spokesperson across different states. The bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala also extended her protection from arrest that it first granted on 19 July.

The court also took cognizance of the death threats that Sharma has been receiving.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Sharma. The West Bengal government was opposing the plea, India Today reported.

According to an NDTV report, cases against Sharma have been filed against her in Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam.

Notably, the top court had come down heavily on Sharma in its last hearing on the matter. Justice JB Pardiwala had said that "Sharma and her loose tongue set the entire country on fire."

Referring to the beheading of tailor Kainhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Pardiwala had said that Sharma was responsible for the "unfortunate" incident.

Lal was killed over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma.

The Prophet remark row

Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate on 27 May 2022, had caused massive outrage in Islamic countries. Several nations including Iran and Qatar summoned Indian envoys over the issue.

In June, the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal over their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

With inputs from agencies

