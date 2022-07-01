Nupur Sharma single-handedly responsible for what's happening in the country: SC on Prophet Muhammad remarks row

The Supreme Court said that Nupur Sharma's loose tongue has set the entire country on fire. It observed that her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident in Udaipur where a tailor was brutally killed by two men in broad daylight

The Supreme Court has on Friday slammed suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making "disturbing" statements against Prophet Muhammad and asked her to tender "conditional apology" for the public uproar sparked after her remarks across the country.

"What is her business to make these remarks?...The way she has ignited emotions across the country... This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JP Pardiwala said on Friday as they came down heavily on Nupur Sharma while hearing her plea to club FIRs and transfer all to Delhi.

The apex court said that her (Nupur Sharma) loose tongue has set the entire country on fire. It observed that her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident in Udaipur where a tailor was brutally killed by two men in broad daylight.

Nupur Sharma had filed a transfer application in the Supreme Court and had urged to move all the cases against her in different states to Delhi as her "life is in danger due to constant threats".

She also stated that she has been constantly receiving threats to kill her from different states.

Nupur Sharma's counsel Senior Advocate Maninder Singh said that a written apology has been issued by her, to which the court said: "She should have gone to the TV and apologised to the nation… She was too late to withdraw... and too she withdraws conditionally, saying if sentiments hurt."

The top court further said that merely being the spokesperson of a national political party does not give any person a license to say such disturbing things.

"These are not religious people at all, they make statements to provoke," the SC bench said.

The Supreme Court also expressed its reservation on Nupur Sharma directly approaching it, bypassing the lower courts.

"The petition smacks of her arrogance, that the Magistrates of the country are too small for her," court said.

In a prime time debate on the Gyanvapi Masjid issue on a national television channel on 27 May, Nupur Sharma made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

With inputs from LiveLaw

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.