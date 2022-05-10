In a voice message to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu also took responsibility of raising Khalistani flags in Himachal Pradesh at the Dharamshala Assembly complex.

Pro-Khalistan group Sikh For Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack at Punjab Intelligence HQs on Monday night, as per several media reports.

In a voice message to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu also took responsibility of raising Khalistani flags in Himachal Pradesh at the Dharamshala Assembly complex.

Pannu said, "This grenade attack could have taken place at the Shimla Police headquarters."

According to India Today, the group asked the Thakur to "learn a lesson" from the Mohali grenade attack, adding that the Sikh community should not be provoked.

'Cowardly act': Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the explosion in Mohali "a cowardly act" of those who want to disturb peace in Punjab and asserted that his party's government in the state will ensure the culprits get the "strictest punishment", as per PTI.

Kejriwal tweeted:

मोहाली ब्लास्ट उन लोगों की कायराना हरकत है जो पंजाब की शांति भंग करना चाहते हैं। आम आदमी पार्टी की पंजाब सरकार उन लोगों के मंसूबे पूरे नहीं होने देगी। पंजाब के सब लोगों के साथ मिलके हर हालत में शांति क़ायम रखी जाएगी और दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सज़ा दिलवाई जाएगी। https://t.co/h6x3I5iSe4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2022

A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters around 7.45 pm on Monday. The explosion shattered the window panes on one of the floors of the building. No one was injured in the incident.

"Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) government in Punjab will not let wishes of those people be fulfilled," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to a report by news agency ANI, in the wake of the explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters building in Mohali, Central intelligence agencies have swung into action.

Central agencies on high alert

Central intelligence agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Military Intelligence (MI) and intelligence Wing of Border Security Force (BSF) have intensified their operations to gather details into the incident.

A senior official associated with a Central intelligence agency said that it is suspected that a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was used in the attack and it is an unusual thing. "In the past grenade attacks have happened but the use of RPGs is worrying for everyone," said a senior official.

"On 9 May, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) had issued an alert in the state in the view of Khalistani elements in Neighbouring states and the hosting of banners and graffiti of Khalistan on the outer boundary of Vidhan Sabha," he said.

As per ANI, he further said that Punjab Police has also issued an alert after the blast in Mohali. But instead of written communication, they have verbally communicated to all Police officers to be on alert, the official added.

According to Mohali police, a minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 at around 7:45 pm.

"No damage has been reported. Senior officers rushed to the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the police said.

On 8 May, two persons were held in the Taran Taran district of Punjab. Police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) equipped with RDX packed in a metallic box weighing over 2.5 kg from the two arrested.

On 5 May, four terror suspects were arrested in Karnal, Haryana and police had recovered three IEDs weighing 2.5 kg each from their possession, ANI said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.