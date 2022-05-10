Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has on Tuesday morning called for a meeting with the top police officials at his residence. The CM will seek a report on the course of action so far, in the matter from the senior cops

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that investigation is underway in the incident of suspected rocket attack at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali. Mann also said that anyone trying to disturb peace in the state will not be spared.

In a tweet in Hindi and Punjabi, Mann said: "Police are investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared."

मोहाली में हुए ब्लास्ट की जांच पुलिस कर रही है। जिसने भी हमारे पंजाब का माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की उसे बख़्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 10, 2022

It was the first reaction of the Chief Minister of Punjab which came almost 12 hours after the attack was reported on Monday around 7:45 pm.

According to news agency ANI, CM Bhagwant Mann has on Tuesday morning called for a meeting with the top police officials at his residence. The CM will seek a report on the course of action so far, in the matter from the senior cops.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who party has formed the government in Punjab after a thumbing victory in the state polls, called Mohali blast a "cowardly act of those who want to disturb peace of the state".

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said: "Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government will not allow those people's wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely."

मोहाली ब्लास्ट उन लोगों की कायराना हरकत है जो पंजाब की शांति भंग करना चाहते हैं। आम आदमी पार्टी की पंजाब सरकार उन लोगों के मंसूबे पूरे नहीं होने देगी। पंजाब के सब लोगों के साथ मिलके हर हालत में शांति क़ायम रखी जाएगी और दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सज़ा दिलवाई जाएगी। https://t.co/h6x3I5iSe4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2022

Meanwhile, a team of Punjab Police and Punjab Police commandos have been deployed outside Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters, Sector 77, SAS Nagar, Mohali.

A report by CNN-News18 mentioned its top sources saying that an RPG-22 was used by attackers who tried to blow up the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening.

Officials said that the identity of the attackers is not known. An FIR was being lodged over the incident and a search operation has been launched to nab the culprit.

Mohali Police refused to rule out the terror angle in the minor explosion outside the headquarters of the Punjab Police's intelligence Wing.

"It (terror angle) can't be ignored. We are investigating it," Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media.

"It is a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it," Singh added.

On Monday evening, a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Department headquarters of Punjab Police in sector 77, SAS Nagar in Mohali. Windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered. The area was immediately cordoned off and an alert was sounded.

