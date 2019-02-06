Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress supporters to go on offense by standing by her man; will move make BJP back off?

It was an unprecedented sight: a cavalcade of expensive SUVs, duly guarded by elite Special Protection Group (SPG) with all its paraphernalia and protocol coming to a halt outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at Jamnagar House on Akbar Road in New Delhi at 3.50 pm to drop its VVIP passenger Robert Vadra for questioning in a money laundering case. His wife Priyanka Gandhi accompanied him to the ED office from their Lodhi Estate residence. That itself was big breaking news for the media. The optics of Priyanka on the back seat of the SUV chatting quietly with Vadra as if nothing out of ordinary had happened, was significant.

When Vadra got down and walked into the ED office, Priyanka remained in the car for a while. Then her cavalcade moved on to Congress headquarters on 24 Akbar Road. Priyanka was recently appointed as Congress general secretary in-charge of parliamentary elections of Uttar Pradesh (eastern region) by her brother Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Mother Sonia Gandhi had been the longest serving president of Congress and continues to be patron of the party.

Vadra had, so far, avoided responding to ED summons and appearing before its officers on designated dates for questioning. But this time he was left without such an option. Vadra secured an anticipatory bail from the court. While ruling he could not be arrested till 16 February in an alleged money laundering case and alleged wrong doing in a deal of a London property worth 1.9 million pounds, the court declared that Vadra had to appear before ED for questioning Wednesday.

This surely is not a happy occasion for the Congress first family. Thus Priyanka standing by her man in these troubled times has its own meaning. An adverse outcome in the investigations and court ruling would spell a great deal of trouble for the Congress and Gandhi-Nehru family. Priyanka has chosen to put on a brave front from the very beginning.

The announcement of Priyanka’s appointment on 23 January (even as it was a long pending demand of Congress workers) came as a surprise even to senior Congress leaders. The appointment was not known to people outside family circles. It was then widely speculated in political circles that her sudden appointment was done to prevent investigative agencies taking any coercive action against Vadra. The argument was that her appointment would act as a shield against Vadra's possible arrest, for any tough action by official agencies could give Congress a handle to accuse Modi government of political vendetta. With parliamentary elections expected to be announced by end of this month or first week of next month, this could potentially become a major electoral issue.

By accompanying Vadra to ED offices and thereafter going straight to Congress headquarters to assume charge of the office assigned to her, Priyanka threw her personal might — and that of the entire Congress — behind Vadra. Till recently, Congress called Vadra a “private citizen”, but now the scenario has changed. Congress sympathisers are calling it a smart move on part of Priyanka where without uttering a word, she conveyed the message to the party rank and file not to feel shy and be on the defensive, but to be aggressive and if need be, defend him strongly.

Priyanka stayed in office briefly on day one, but the message has been received loud and clear. Party workers shouted slogans, “Desh ki andhi, Priyanka Gandhi.” On Tuesday, when the name plate “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra” was affixed on the door of her office at Congress headquarters — the room previously occupied by Rahul when he was general secretary — there were murmurs among Congress workers and sympathisers about the “Vadra” part of it. But a day later, after Priyanka’s trip to ED offices, and her signal that she will stand with Vadra through thick and thin, those murmurs have been quietened.

A family sympathiser, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “Priyanka has started her innings on the front foot. Please note that by doing so, she has also started her political campaign. People concerned can take whatever message they want to take”. Priyanka is playing the victim card. The question is: Will that make the BJP, which was in an aggressive frame of mind earlier Wednesday afternoon and accusing Vadra of being a fountainhead of corrupt practices, cautious? The issue and unfolding events have added spice to the run-up to the 2019 parliamentary elections.

