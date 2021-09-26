Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays visit to construction site of new Parliament building in Delhi, inspects work
The prime minister spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new Parliament building.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening inspected the construction site of the new Parliament building.
Modi went to the construction site of the new Parliament building around 8.45 pm today. He spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new Parliament building.
On 4 February, the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Central Vista Avenue was performed by then Union Minister of State with Independent charge Hardeep S Puri and other senior officers of the Ministry at India Gate, New Delhi.
With this ceremony, the work started for the development/ Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. As per a press statement from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Central Vista Avenue starts from North and South Block to India Gate.
It includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza that is a three-kilometre stretch. This was originally designed to be a grand processional pathway to the Viceroy's House during the British Raj. It was appropriated by the people of India and their government at Independence.
The Government approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of Rs 608 crores on November 10, 2020. Requisite permissions from Delhi Urban Arts Commission, Heritage Conservation Committee, Central Vista Committee, Local Body etc. have been obtained.
