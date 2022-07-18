Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: Yashwant Sinha's message as votes are cast to elect India's 15th president

Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: Yashwant Sinha, the 84-year-old, resigned from TMC before he was nominated as the Opposition's candidate for the presidential poll

The polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies. The counting of votes will take place on 21 July while the next President will take oath on 25 July.

India will vote for its 15th president today, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote on Monday in Delhi to elect a new President. BJP chief and Rajya Sabha member J P Nadda voted next.

MLAs arrived at the Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad to cast their votes in the Presidential polls.

The EVMs, officials explained, are not designed to register this system of voting. The EVM is an aggregator of votes and under the system of proportional representation, the machine will have to compute votes based on preference and it requires an altogether different technology.

In Monday's election Droupadi Murmu of the NDA and Yashwant Sinha, backed by the opposition are the two candidates.

“This election is highly crucial to save democracy. I am hoping that all lawmakers - MPs and MLAs - will vote to save democracy,” Sinha told reporters, shortly after voting began. “It's not a mere political battle but a fight against government agencies also," he added, referring to claims by the opposition parties that central agencies were being used by the ruling BJP against rivals.

Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday urged the lawmakers to vote for him - “to save democracy”

The EC had announced that it would be providing particular pens to electors to mark their vote on ballot papers. The pen will be given to the electors in the polling station by the designated official when the ballot paper is handed over.

Notably, cross-voting was held during the Rajya Sabha elections and the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls last month.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha is the candidate of the Opposition.

The opposition is concerned as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday claimed that Murmu would get the support of 200 MLAs from the state.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - the two main opposition parties in Maharashtra - have already held meetings with their legislators to ensure there is no any cross-voting in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate Droupadi Murmu.

As lawmakers from Maharashtra gear up to vote on Monday to elect the country's next president, there are concerns among the opposition parties over the possibility of cross-voting.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote in Chennai to elect the new President. The polling began at 10 am on Monday.

Hyderabad | MLAs arrive to cast their votes for the Presidential elections in the Telangana assembly pic.twitter.com/ibZZNLHF3d

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote.

Polling began amid tight security arrangements at 10 am and it will conclude at 5 pm.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India.

Voting began for the presidential elections amid tight security arrangements on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday.

The ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh had earlier declared its support for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the State Assembly in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/ssobmZ1ocm

Casting his vote on Monday morning at the state Assembly in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI, "Our sister from the tribal community will now become the President. MLAs in MP are voting for her.”



Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: 'To save democracy' Yashwant Sinha's message as votes are cast to elect India's 15th president

Voting to elect the 15th President of India will be held on Monday as the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind will end on 24 July.

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President.

A total of 4,809 electors will vote in the Presidential elections today. The polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies.

The counting of votes will take place on July 21.

NDA's Murmu has the support of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (Secular), Shiromani Akali Dal, both the factions of Shiv Sena and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

Meanwhile, Sinha resigned from TMC before he was nominated as the Opposition's candidate for the presidential poll.

The Opposition's Sinha, a former Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government who later joined Trinamool Congress is backed by Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

As per Article 54 of the Constitution of India, the President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all States including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies of the States are not eligible to be included in the Electoral College and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the Legislative Councils are also not electors for the Presidential election.

The value of votes of the elected members of State Legislative Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament is governed by Article 55(2) of the Constitution.

