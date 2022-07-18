Vice Presidential polls: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files his nomination in presence of PM Modi

Announcing Jagdeep Dhankhar's name as NDA's vice presidential candidate, BJP president JP Nadda said he has been in public life for nearly three decades. He also described the Jat leader as a 'kisan putra'

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDA's nominee, on Monday, filed his nomination to contest against Opposition's Margaret Alva in the 6 August Vice Presidential election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda and other BJP leaders present in the Parliament when Dhankhar submitted his nomination for the Vice Presidential polls.

'Not even in my dreams...'

Talking to media after filing his nomination, Dhankhar said, "Not even in my dreams did I think that a common man like me would be given such an opportunity. A farmer's son has filed his nomination today."

He further said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership for the opportunity.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

On Saturday (16 July), the BJP announced the name of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential election. He was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019. However, he had resigned from the post of the Governor to contest the election.

Announcing Dhankhar's name as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, Nadda said he has been in public life for nearly three decades. He also described the Jat leader as a 'kisan putra'.

Since he has been appointed as Governor of West Bengal in July 2019, he had a tumultuous relationship with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the state. The ruling party in the state has often accused him of acting as an "agent of the BJP", while the saffron party in the state looked upon him as an upholder of constitutional norms.

Dhankhar remained firm and has claimed that he has gone by the rule book and the Constitution in pointing out issues to the Mamata Banerjee government and the state legislature.

Before his role as the West Bengal Governor, 71-year-old Dhankhar has been a noted lawyer, was instrumental in getting OBC status for Jats in Rajasthan and loves to beat his own cappuccino desi-style.

Dhankhar's nomination for the post of India's Vice President would also mean that the presiding officers of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be from Rajasthan, among the only two states currently ruled by governments, which incidentally goes to polls next year.

On Sunday, JP Nadda urged all the Opposition parties to rise above the party sentiments and support Jagdeep Dhankhar. The BJP president said that Dhankhar hails from a humble background and has served the nation in different capacities as well as has proved to be a successful administrator and capable politicians.

Earlier, Dhankhar has served as the ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha. His election as vice president is almost a certainty as the BJP has a majority in the electoral college that comprises members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The BJP alone has 394 MPs out of the Parliament's current strength of 780. The majority mark is 390.

With inputs from agencies

