President Kovind, PM Modi, top leaders greet nation on Diwali, emphasise on harmony, victory of good over evil

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

"Wishing all fellow citizens a happy and prosperous Diwali. May the festival of lights illuminate every home and every family, in our country and across our shared planet," the President tweeted.

Naidu said in a series of tweets that Diwali signified the victory of good over evil.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion. Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil and reaffirms our faith in the noble qualities that Lord Ram embodied.

"Also associated with Goddess Lakshmi — the harbinger of wealth, grace and prosperity — Diwali is celebrated not only in India but all over the world by the people of Indian origin. May this festival bring illumination, peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives," Naidu said.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter: "Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. May the power of good and brightness always prevail."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh wished warm greetings to everyone. "May God fill your life with happiness, peace and prosperity."

Extending his best wishes to all Indians, Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "I wish you all peace and happiness on Diwali".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished "a very happy Diwali" to everyone.

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted: "Greetings and Best wishes on Diwali, a festival of happiness, harmony and light."

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati extended Diwali wishes to people across India, specially to those belong to the Indian Army, labourers, farmers, youth and women.

In a statement, Mayawati requested the Centre and the state governments to end all kinds of discrimination, casteism, exploitation and harassment in the society and ensure justice to the underprivileged.

Diwali is one of the most popular festivals of India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across the country -- and by Indians abroad.