President-elect Droupadi Murmu: A peek inside her simple life

Born to an impoverished family belonging to the Santhal tribe, Murmu's life was full of difficulties and personal tragedies

FP Staff July 22, 2022 13:44:35 IST
A mud house in Uperbeda renovated by Murmu's family. Twitter/@sheela2010. An old picture of Murmu at her residence in Rairangpur, clad in a saree, Murmu is the 2nd person from right in the second row. Twitter/@rupashreenanda

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan has more than 300 rooms. In terms of area, the British-era building is the largest residence of any head of state in the world.

This place is much in contrast to the simple life India's president-elect Droupadi Murmu has been leading.

In her birthplace, Uperbeda in Odisha, a mud house renovated by her family is a testimony to her humble beginnings.

According to The Print, Murmu has been living in Rairangpur. Despite being rich in iron ore, Mayurbhanj is considered one of the most backward regions in Odisha.

Born to an impoverished family belonging to the Santhal tribe, Murmu's life was full of difficulties and personal tragedies. Despite the tough circumstances, she went on to graduate from the Ramadevi Women’s College in Bhubaneswar.

Murmu who belongs to the BJP, was an MLA from Rairangpur. Murmu also served as a minister in the Odisha cabinet.

She was conferred with "Nilakantha Award" for the Best MLA of the year 2007 by the Odisha Assembly. She also served as BJP's District President for Mayurbhanj (West).

In 2015, she became the first female governor of Jharkhand.

All this while, Murmu stayed true to her roots. The Shyam, Laxman and Sipun Memorial Residential School in Odisha is a reflection of this and Murmu's personal tragedies. Murmu founded this school in memory of her husband & two sons after their demise.

As for Mayurbhanj, from one of the most backward regions in Odisha, it has become the place that has given the country its first tribal president and only the second female president.

With inputs from agencies

