Prayagraj Horror: Five of family, including minor, ‘beaten’ to death

After receiving news of the incident, police soon reached the spot and began their probe along with a team of sniffer dog and forensic experts

Five people of a family were brutally murdered and their house reportedly set on fire in Prayagaj on Saturday morning.

The incident has taken place in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area of Prayagraj. According to reports, the accused set fire to the house of the deceased after killing them brutally with a brick and stones.

The deceased were identified as Manisha (25), Rajkumar (55), Savita (30), Sakshi (2) and Kusum (50), all residents of Khebrajpur village.

According to reports, a 5-year-old girl, who was also injured in the attack, has been admitted to the hospital.

The incident happened on Friday night when Rajkumar's son Sunil was not in the house. He had gone to attend a wedding, police said.

After receiving news of the incident, police soon reached the spot and began their probe. District Magistrate Prayagraj Sanjay Khatri and SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar have also reached the site of the case.

A team of sniffer dog and forensic experts have also reached the spot to investigate the incident. According to the information received from the villagers, all the deceased were sleeping in their house. Authorities were alerted after smoke was seen rising from inside the house, which was extinguished by the police and fire brigade. However, the cause of the incident could not be ascertained yet.

After initial investigations, police said that unidentified killers had used sticks and bricks to eliminate the family members.

A senior police official said, "We have been probing the incident thoroughly and five police teams have been formed to crack the incident".

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati has demanded strict action against the culprits. “The news of the brutal murder of five members of the same family in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is very sad, condemnable and worrying. The government should go to the bottom of the incident and ensure strict legal action against the culprits,” tweeted the BSP Chief.

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की निर्मम हत्या किए जाने की खबर अति-दुःखद, निन्दनीय व चिन्ताजनक। सरकार घटना की तह में जाकर दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 23, 2022

Few days back, there was a similar incident reported from Nawabganj police station area where five members of a family were found dead.

With inputs from agencies

