Uttar Pradesh: Family of five found murdered in rented house; SP alleges state has 'drowned in crime' under BJP 2.0

According to a senior police officer, they are investigating the case thoroughly and talking to neighbours and villagers to compile more details

Five members of a family including a couple and their three children were found brutally murdered inside their rented accommodation in Nawabganj, about 35 km from Prayagraj city.

The incident took place in Khagalpur village under Nawabganj police station area on Friday night, they said.

Rahul (42), his wife Priti (38) and their daughters Mahi, 15, Pihu, 13, and Kuhu,11 were found murdered at their home. A forensic team and a dog squad are at the spot for investigation, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Agarwal said. The reason behind the murder is not known.

Rahul was a trader dealing in sale and purchase of domestic animals.

Police suspect that the throat of wife and three children were slit on the beds while sleeping.

A senior cop said, "We are investigating the case thoroughly and talking to neighbours and villagers to compile more details," he added "Locals told police that one of the neighbours spotted bodies for the first time and informed the house owner."

According to the police, Rahul Tiwari lived with his family in Bhagalpur village. He was originally from Kaushambi. Rahul’s sisters, Jyoti and Neetu, have been accused of murder.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP-led state government over the incident.

"Under the rule of BJP government 2.0, UP has drowned in crime. Today's crime list," he tweeted in Hindi along with a screenshot of a news channel.

According to SSP Ajay Kumar, no injury marks have been found on Rahul's body.

The cause of death for Rahul will be clear after the post-mortem.

The police also suspect that Rahul was killed first then his body was hanged. After that, his wife and three children were murdered.

