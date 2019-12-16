Police, protesters injured in anti-CAA stir at Jamia, V-C to file FIR against police entry in campus: What transpired in last 24 hours at the varsity

Protests at the campus of the Jamia Millia Islamia University began on Friday, with students agitating against the amended Citizenship Act. Here is what happened at the varsity in the last 24 hours as tensions over clashes between protesters and police prevailed:

16 December, 2019

1.06 pm: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said that there has been rampant damage to property within the campus and asked how it will be compensated. She said that the university will file an FIR against the entry of police on the university campus. “You can rebuild the property but you cannot compensate for the things the students went through. We demand a high-level inquiry,” she said during a press conference.

Akhtar said, “About 200 people were injured in the protests, of which many were our students.”

11.30 am: Delhi Police registered two FIRs pertaining to property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

10.43 am: Senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University incidents before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde. Jaising asked the apex court to take suo motu cognisance of the issue, calling it “a very serious human rights violation all over the country”.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that the court will decide on the matter but not in the “atmosphere of riots”. He added that suo motu cognizance will be taken once violent protests stop. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves said that a retired SC judge should inquire into the Jamia matter.

9.08 am: Hours after clashes between police and protesters, students started leaving from Jamia Millia Islamia University. The varsity has been ordered shut till 5 January.

9.08 am: Hours after clashes between police and protesters, students started leaving from Jamia Millia Islamia University. The varsity has been ordered shut till 5 January.

9.02 am: Despite the winter having set in in the national capital, students of Jamia Millia Islamia removed their shirts and sat at the varsity gate demanding action against Delhi Police personnel who shot tear gas shells within the campus.

9.02 am: Despite the winter having set in in the national capital, students of Jamia Millia Islamia removed their shirts and sat at the varsity gate demanding action against Delhi Police personnel who shot tear gas shells within the campus.

8.15 am: As a precautionary measure following Sunday's protests, Delhi Traffic Police closed traffic movement on Road no 13A, from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj.

7.24 am: Entry and exit gates at all Delhi Metro stations were opened and normal services resumed, a day after 15 stations were shut in order to ensure security amid violent protests in the National Capital.

5.01 am: Public Relation Officer of Delhi Police MS Randhawa said that all 50 detained Jamia students have been released from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony police stations.

In the violence and stone-pelting by protesters on Sunday, several policemen including South East District DCP, Additional DCP (South), two Assistant Commissioner of Police, five Station House Officers and inspectors were injured, ANI reported.

15 December, 2019

11.17 pm: Najma Akhtar, vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, said that students of the varsity did not give a call for the protest held on Sunday. “I've been told that a call was given from colonies near Jamia to march towards Jullena. They clashed with the police and got inside the campus after breaking the university gate,” she said.

Akhtar said that the commotion did not allow the cops the time to seek permission to enter the campus. “Police couldn't differentiate between the protesters and students sitting in the library. Many students and staff were injured,” she added.

10.35 pm: Entry and exit gates of Model Town Metro station were closed, with no trains halting at the station.

10.19 pm: Father George PA, spokesperson of Holy Family Hospital, told ANI that the hospital treated about 26 Jamia students who suffered minor injuries, adding that most have been discharged. Additionally, two police personnel were admitted with head injuries.

9.53 pm: Entry and exit gates of Delhi Gate and Pragati Maidan Metro stations were closed, with no trains halting at these stations.

9.41 pm: Entry and exit gates of ITO and IIT Metro stations were closed, with no trains halting at these stations.

9.39 pm: Protesters, including Jawaharlal Nehru University students, held demonstration at Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO, over the Jamia Millia Islamia university incident, in which both students and police personnel were injured after the latter allegedly stormed into libraries, reading rooms and hostels.

9.39 pm: Protesters, including Jawaharlal Nehru University students, held demonstration at Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO, over the Jamia Millia Islamia university incident, in which both students and police personnel were injured after the latter allegedly stormed into libraries, reading rooms and hostels.

9.18 pm: Public Relation Officer of Delhi Police MS Randhawa said the situation is under control and Delhi Police will identify miscreants who instrumented the worsening of matters amid protests at Jamia.

9.17 pm: Entry and exit gates of GTB Nagar and Shivaji Nagar Metro stations were closed, with no trains halting at these stations.

9.08 pm: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that all schools in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar areas will remain shut on Monday.

9.02 pm: Entry and exit gates of Vasant Vihar, Munirka and RK Puram Metro stations were closed, with no trains halting at these stations.

8.57 pm: DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said that “the mob” in the area in and around Jamia, was protesting against the Citizenship Act violently, leading to injuries to six policemen due to stone-pelting. “Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with university (Jamia Millia Islamia University) students,” he told ANI.

He said that the police did not fire at protesters, adding that the mob caused arson and burnt motorcycles.

7.44 pm: Police fired tear gas shells fired at protesters at the Jamia Millia Islamia university.

7.44 pm: Police fired tear gas shells fired at protesters at the Jamia Millia Islamia university.

7.40 pm: BBC journalist Bushra Sheikh told ANI that police stationed near the campus took away her phone and broke it, pulled her hair and assaulted and abused her when she asked for her phone.

7.31 pm: Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia University Waseem Ahmed Khan said that police entered the campus by force. “Our staff and students are being beaten up and forced to leave the campus,” he said.

7.07 pm: Police detained protesters from outside Jamia Millia Islamia University's Gate no 1.

7.07 pm: Police detained protesters from outside Jamia Millia Islamia University's Gate no 1.

6.24 pm: Entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh Metro stations were closed, with no trains halting at these stations.

6 pm: Entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no 3 of Ashram were closed, with no trains halting at Sukhdev Vihar.

5.45 pm: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar. One fire tender was rushed to the spot. Two firemen also injured.

5.45 pm: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar. One fire tender was rushed to the spot. Two firemen also injured.

4.06 pm: Traffic movement closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to demonstrations. Both carriageways on Mathura Road, opposite New Friends Colony, were also been blocked by demonstrators.

3.56 pm: Protesters, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, held a demonstration against on Kalindi Kunj Road.

3.56 pm: Protesters, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, held a demonstration against on Kalindi Kunj Road.

9 am: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) administration clarified that a large number of locals participated in the protest on Saturday and it was not held in the varsity campus.

"We held talks with students, now they are protesting peacefully," said Ahmad Azeem, Jamia Millia Islamia PRO.

Jamia Millia Islamia students called off their university lockdown which was held in protest against the amended citizenship law on Saturday. The university administration said those who indulged in violence and clashed with police on Friday were "outsiders" and not students.

Police have registered a case of rioting and obstructing government servants from performing duty against unidentified persons in connection with the protest.

A senior university official said all exams at the university have been postponed and new dates will be announced in due course. The official said vacation has been declared from 16 December to 5 January and the university will reopen on 6 January next year.

On Friday, clashes erupted when police stopped the students during the protest march to the Parliament. Forty-two students were detained after the protestors were stopped at the varsity gate and prevented from carrying out their march.

Police said they had to resort to using tear gas as the protesters broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting. The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, allegedly also pelted stones from inside the university, prompting police to enter the varsity and baton-charge them.

Waseem Ahmed, chief proctor of the varsity, many students were injured and were treated at the Jamia Health centre but around 12-13 of them, who sustained serious injuries were shifted to Holy Family Hospital. 42 protesters were detained and subsequently released. In this incident, 12 police personnel were injured and two of them with relatively serious injuries are under observation in ICU, they said.

