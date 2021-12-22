PM Modi to attend IIT-Kanpur convocation tomorrow, invites suggestions for his speech

With the Uttar Pradesh elections slated next year, the prime minister has already visited the state six times in the past month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Indian Institutes of Technology, Kanpur, on Thursday to attend the convocation ceremony.

Ahead of the visit, the prime minister took to Twitter and called upon the students of IIT-Kanpur, other IITs and the IIT alumni network spread globally to share ideas for the his speech:

I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions. https://t.co/obpVCb0NGb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2021

Meanwhile preparations are in full-swing for the inauguration of the Kanpur Metro.

Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of Kanpur Metro on 28 December.

With the Uttar Pradesh elections slated next year, the prime minister has inaugurated a slew of projects in the state and more are in the pipeline.

According to Hindustan Times, Modi has already visited Uttar Pradesh six times in the past month and travelled to Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Jhansi, Greater Noida and Balrampur to unveil projects.

He was also in the state capital of Lucknow for the directors general of police (DGPs) conference.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.