Ganga Expressway to improve connectivity, boost economic development in UP: PM Modi in Shahjahanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Ganga Expressway project in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.

Upon completion, the 594-km long six-lane expressway will become the longest in Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

Addressing the gathering at Shahjahanpur, the prime minister said, "Ganga Expressway will open doors of development for Uttar Pradesh. It will generate opportunity for thousands as industry will come and employment will be generated."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he arrives on the stage in Shahjahanpur to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway.

The Expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth: PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur

Modi said that the expressway will improve connectivity, convenience and boost economic development and tourism in UP.

"The focus of the double engine government is the development of UP. With the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we are making sincere efforts for the development of UP," he added.

The expressway, built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, will start near the Bijauli village in Meerut, and extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

It passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of the state.

A 3.5 km-long air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Indian Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

PM praised modern infrastructure being developed in UP

He said, "The modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilised. You have seen how public's money was used earlier. But today, UP's money is being used for UP's development. Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers."

Modi further said that the expressway is set to bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for the youth.

"Your time will now be saved from these expressways, UP is receiving development from all sides. These new expressways and airports will bring many opportunities for UP," he added.

Today, work is being done on such projects so that money of people of UP can be saved. So that your money remains in your pocket: PM Narendra Modi in Shahjahanpur

"This is what is laying the network of expressways in UP today. The new airports that are being built, new railway routes are being built, that is bringing together many boons for the people of UP," he said.

Modi also praised the Yogi Adityanath government for generating free electricity. He said, "You remember the condition of five years ago. Except in some areas of the state, electricity was not available in other cities and villages. The government has not only given about 80 lakh free electricity connections in UP, but every district is being given many times more electricity than before."

He also said the state government aims to spend Rs 2 lakh crores for developing pakka houses.

"Yogi ji and his team have opened dozens of Medical Colleges in UP for the benefits of the people. This is called 'Damdaar Kaam, Imaandar Kaam' (solid work, honest work).

Modi's statements seems to come in tandem with the upcoming crucial Assembly elections to be held in the state in 2022.

BJP fulfilled all promises in UP: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the event said, "we have fulfilled all the promises made to the people in UP."

"Every Indian in this country who saw the inauguration program of Kashi Vishwanath Dham feels proud. In this country before 2014, promises were made but never fulfilled. Today, things have changed we have fulfilled all the promises made to the people in UP," said Adiytanath.

Every Indian in this country who saw the inauguration program of Kashi Vishwanath Dham feels proud. In this country before 2014, promises were made but never fulfilled. Today, things have changed we have fulfilled all the promises made to the people in UP: Yogi Adiytanath, UP CM

The CM further went on to say that, "After 2014, the governmet started uniting people in the country. All those issues which were never taken care of by the previous governments were given utmost priority. The country's farmers, villagers, youth, workers and women were given their due respect under the Modi government."

