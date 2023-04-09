PM Modi interacts with 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple

Mudumalai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Theppakkadu elephant camp at Mudumalai in Nilgiris district and interacted with Bellie and Bomman, the elephant caretakers who featured in Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers”.

PM Narendra Modi met the Bomman-Bellie couple, the main stars of the Oscar Award-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" pic.twitter.com/74MWN161SP — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

“‘The Elephant Whispers’ documentary that won an Oscar also reflects our legacy of the wonderful relationship between nature and creatures. I urge you (foreign dignitaries) to take something from the life and tradition of our tribal society,” PM Modi said at an event.

#WATCH | Karnataka: The Elephant Whispers documentary that won an Oscar also reflects our legacy of the wonderful relationship between nature and creatures. I urge you (foreign dignitaries) to take something from the life and tradition of our tribal society: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/PZFgN2kpQj — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

The PM, who reached Mysuru in Karnataka on Saturday evening from Chennai following official engagements there, visited the tiger sanctuary briefly today.

Upon his arrival, the PM was accorded a welcome by the pachyderms and he fed sugarcane to some of the elephants in the Theppakkadu camp at the tiger reserve here.

He later interacted with Bellie and Bomman, who have won accolades after they featured in the Academy award-wining documentary, “The Elephant Whisperers”.

