Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

The new eco-friendly terminal in which bamboo has been extensively used has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

Nicknamed as 'Terminal in a garden', the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually, KIA officials said.

"The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal," a KIA official said.

A big draw of Terminal-2 will be its 'hanging garden', according to him.

The Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport will be able to handle around five to six crore passengers annually from the current capacity of 2.5 crore.

The new terminal building will have 100 counters to cater to the ever-growing footfall of international passengers at the Bengaluru airport. With the new building, passenger handling capacity and counters for check-in and immigration will double, ensuring a smooth travelling experience for passengers.

The new terminal will be operational from December.

Travelers to get a unique experience

The Terminal 2 has been designed to portray Bengaluru’s older title of ‘Garden City’.

Passengers coming to I-T hub of India will walk through 10,000 square metres of green walls, hanging gardens as well as outside gardens which have been built using indigenous technology.

The terminal is meant to give a “walk in the garden” experience to passengers.

With inputs from agencies

