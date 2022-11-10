It's bigger, better and there are hanging gardens: A look at swanky New Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport
The new building at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport looks stunning. To be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Terminal 2 is all set to provide an enhanced travelling experience to passengers
1/7
The new terminal building at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is all set for its grand inauguration on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his presence at the event to inaugurate Terminal 2 or T2. The building has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore and will be able to handle around five to six crore passengers annually from the current capacity of 2.5 crore. ANI
2/7
The Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport has been designed to portray Bengaluru’s older title of ‘Garden City’. Passengers coming to the city will walk through 10,000 square metres of green walls, hanging gardens as well as outside gardens which have been built using indigenous technology. The terminal is meant to give a “walk in the garden” experience to passengers. ANI
3/7
Along with the brand new terminal building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also unveil the 108 feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru city. The statue has been built at the premises of Bengaluru airport. ANI
4/7
The new terminal building with over 100 counters will cater to the ever-growing footfall of international passengers at Bengaluru airport. With the new building, passenger handling capacity and counters for check-in and immigration will double, ensuring a smooth travelling experience for passengers. ANI
5/7
An airport that is already known for its sustainability and usage of 100 per cent renewable energy across campus, Terminal 2 has been designed with similar sustainability principles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared glimpses of the new terminal, said that it will be an “impetus to airport capacity expansion.” ANI
6/7
The new terminal will be operational from December. Ahead of its launch, the prime minister tweeted, “I am pleased that the terminal building gives utmost importance to sustainability.” ANI
7/7
On Tuesday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the Bengaluru airport premises to take a stock of inauguration preparations. ANI