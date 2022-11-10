It's bigger, better and there are hanging gardens: A look at swanky New Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport

1/7

The new terminal building at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is all set for its grand inauguration on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his presence at the event to inaugurate Terminal 2 or T2. The building has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore and will be able to handle around five to six crore passengers annually from the current capacity of 2.5 crore. ANI