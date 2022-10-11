PM Modi inaugurates Mahakal Lok corridor in MP's Ujjain, dedicates it to the nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Mahakal Lok corridor at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. He also performed puja at the famous Lord Mahakal temple. He dedicated the project to the nation.

The total project cost of the more than 900 metres long corridor is Rs 856 crore with the first phase costing Rs 351 crore, a state official told PTI.

The corridor, said to be one of the longest in the country, traverses the old Rudrasagar lake which has been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas’.

Upon arrival, Modi, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, greeted sadhus and other religious leaders present on another dais by joining his palms.

The prime minister then pressed a remote control device to unveil a replica of `Shivling’ to dedicate the Mahakal Lok to the nation.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi addressed a public event at the venue.

Hailing Ujjain’s history he said, “‘Spirituality is contained in every particle and divine energy is being transmitted in every corner of Ujjain. Ujjain has led India’s prosperity, knowledge, dignity and literature for thousands of years.”

The PM also said that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya’s going on at full speed and that cultural sites across are seeing all-around development.

Two majestic gateways — `Nandi Dwar’ and `Pinaki Dwar’ — separated by a short distance have been erected near the starting point of the corridor which winds its way to the temple’s entrance.

A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the Shiv Puran are among major highlights of the Mahakal Lok, the official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister performed puja inside the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Mahakal Temple, attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole).

He was accompanied by governor Patel, Chouhan and union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Modi performed puja with rituals conducted by a team of priests led by chief priest Ghanshyam Pujari for nearly 20 minutes and later meditated for ten minutes by holding Bel Patra (bel leaf) and a string of Rudraskh in his hands. He also sat beside the `Nandi’ and performed puja.

