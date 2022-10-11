Inside Ujjain’s grand Mahakal Corridor inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s temple run continues. After the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain is the third “jyotirlinga” site that is getting a major facelift.

The first phase of the Rs 856-crore redevelopment plan of the temple is over. In a grand ceremony, PM Modi inaugurated the “Shri Mahakal Corridor” on Tuesday.

Ujjain was all set for the big opening. Large TV screens were put up to live telecast the event and oil lamps adorned the 600-metre-long Hari Phatak bridge that leads to the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for Diwali-like celebrations across the state to mark the occasion.

We take a look at the significance of the temple, the revamp and what more is expected in the second phase.

The story of the temple

Mahakaleshwar temple houses one of the 12 jyotirlingas, considered the most sacred of Lord Shiva’s shrines. It is located in the ancient city of Ujjain alongside the holy river Kshipra.

According to Hindu mythology, the temple was built by Lord Brahma. The Mahakal lingam is believed to be swayambhu (self-manifested) and the idol of Mahakaleshwar is said to be dakshinmukhi (facing the south), a feature found only in this temple.

The temple is also one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peeths – shrines which have the presence of Shakti because some part of the corpse of Sati Devi fell there. The upper lip of the devi is said to be in this holy place and the Shakti is called Mahakali, according to Hindu mythology.

In the 13th Century, the temple complex was raided and destroyed by Turk ruler Shams-ud-din Iltutmish. The temple in its present form was built by the Maratha general Ranoji Shinde in 1734 CE. More than a century later, the marble walkways were restored by the Scindias, reports The Indian Express.

The plan for the temple revamp

In 2017, the Madhya Pradesh government announced the plan to expand and beautify the Mahakal complex that houses the temple and its adjoining areas.

The temple complex which is spread across two and a half hectares will be expanded to more than 40 hectares and this includes Rudrasagar lake. The redevelopment plan is expected to cost Rs 856 crore of which Rs 350 crore was used in the first phase.

The Mahakal Maharaj Mandir Parisar Vistar Yojna, as the project is called, is expected to increase footfall in the city from 1.50 crore to three crore, reports The Indian Express.

The Mahakal Corridor

The newly constructed corridor was named the Mahakal Corridor, a decision announced at a Cabinet meeting last month.

The 900-metre-long corridor is said to be one of the largest in India. It skirts around the Rudradsagar Lake, which was also revived as part of the project.

Two majestic gateways, Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar, separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the entrance of the ancient temple and offers aesthetic views along the way. Around 108 pillars with ornamental elements on top bearing a trishul-style design dot the corridor.

The other highlights include a majestic colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones and a panel of over 50 murals depicting stories from Shiva Puran. A lotus pond with fountains and a statue of Lord Shiva at the centre has been built.

Sandstones sourced from the Bansi Paharpur area in Rajasthan have been used for building structures along the corridor. Artists and craftsmen from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha worked on chiselling and embellishing raw stones into aesthetic pillars and the panel.

The revamp also includes a mid-way zone, a park, a multi-storied parking lot for cars and buses, florists and other shops, solar lighting, a facility centre for pilgrims and a water pipeline, among others.

A light and sound system has also been developed, and the plan is also to have a musical fountain show using the Rudrasagar Lake as a backdrop, officials said.

The project infused new life into the lake. Open sewer lines that dumped sewage into the lake have been covered and connected to a treatment plant. A solid waste garbage screening mechanism has also been installed near the lake, according to a PTI report.

Congested markets near the temple have been dismantled and shopkeepers are designated commercial areas to carry on with their business.

The second phase

The second phase is expected to be completed by June 2023. The plan includes tourism information centres, Chhota Rudrasagar lakefront, development of ancient routes, widening of railway underpasses, foot over bridge on Rudrasagar, and upgradation of Mahakal temple access routes, reports News18.

Areas around Ujjain will be revamped. A dharmshala and a Kumbh museum will be part of the plan, The Indian Express reports.

Heritage places near the complex will also get a facelift while keeping the heritage site intact. Under Amrit Yojana, an underground sewer system is being developed so that drain water isn’t discharged into River Kshipra or Rudrasagar.

The politics of it all

Last month, Chouhan said that tenders were invited to start the first phase of the project during his earlier tenure but work was stalled because of the change in government. “… we visited Ujjain in 2020 and reviewed the work in detail,” he said.

According to the CM, the project was conceptualised for Rs 95 crore in 2017 but when the Congress government came to power in 2018, no progress was made.

But the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has claimed the scheme for the development and extension of the temple in Ujjain was made during the Kamal Nath-led party government in 2019.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra dismissed the Congress’ claims and alleged that Nath had the habit of lying. “He should have at least spared Lord Bholenath from this,” Mishra told reporters on Tuesday. The proposal for the Mahakal temple development was prepared in 2017 and its detailed project report (DPR) was ready in a period of one year when Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister, he said.

With inputs from agencies

