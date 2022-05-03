PM Modi holds talks with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, takes private tour of her house in Copenhagen

It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and the two leaders held a conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. They have likely discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest to boost the bilateral relationship.

PM Modi took a private tour of Marienborg, the residence of his Danish counterpart in Copenhagen.

In a tweet, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The bonhomie between the two leaders mirrors the close ties between India and Denmark."

‘Walking the talk’ PM @narendramodi and @Statsmin PM Mette Frederiksen at Marienborg. The bonhomie between the two leaders mirrors the close ties between India and Denmark. pic.twitter.com/bdADrUpUUl — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2022

A post by Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also shared the pictures of both the Prime Ministers' meeting and said, "Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting India-Denmark friendship."

Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting 🇮🇳 🇩🇰 friendship. PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/stQYhmtoEk — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Danish PM Frederiksen at Copenhagen.

A special start to a special visit. PM @narendramodi was welcomed by PM Frederiksen at Copenhagen. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/iRnJt6J8k3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022

After landing at Copenhagen, on the second-leg of PM Modi's three-nation tour to Europe, the Prime Minister shared pictures of his arrival and said, "I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties."

Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/0NOQG6X30I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a post on Twitter, the MEA Spokesperson said that PM Modi has a packed agenda for the day. "Directly from the airport, PM Modi is going to the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark... Later on in the day, he has engagements with the business community and thereafter with Indian community, followed by a meeting with Queen Margrethe of Denmark."

Hello, Copenhagen! An extensive day of engagements awaits the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/vfPjjYyt2d — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward 'Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digital India and other key national missions.

More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.

Denmark is home to a robust Indian diaspora of 16,000 people.

Also Read: PM Modi arrives in Denmark, will hold talks with Danish counterpart and participate in 2nd India-Nordic summit

The Prime Minister had said in his departure statement that the visit will "provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations.

India-Denmark: A Green Strategic Partnership' was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. This partnership was translated into a result-oriented five-year action plan during Prime Minister Frederiksen's India visit in October 2021.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, PM Modi will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

"The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," PM Modi had said.

The summit will focus on economic engagement, green partnership and mobility and cooperation in the Arctic region.

"On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them," PM Modi had said.

"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," he added.

India's trade with Nordic countries stands at over USD 5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over USD 3 billion (April 2000- March 2021).

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.