PM Modi, Danish PM hold joint press meet in Copenhagen, call for immediate ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. PM Modi said he and his Danish counterpart have appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war, and that the path of dialogue and diplomacy should be used to resolve the conflict between both the nations.

Both the prime ministers also emphasised on ensuring a "free, open and inclusive" Indo-pacific region during their talks on Tuesday.

Addressing the press after the talks, PM Modi said: "Today we (PM Modi and PM Frederiksen) also discussed many regional and global issues including India-EU relations, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine. We hope that the negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will be concluded at the earliest."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India and Denmark share values of democracy, freedom of expression, and the rule of law. "Together we both have several complementary strengths."

"During the India-Denmark virtual summit in October 2020, we had termed our relations a Green Strategic Partnership. During our discussions today, we also reviewed the joint work plan of our Green Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said.

During the meeting, with his Danish counterpart, PM Modi also expressed hope that the negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will be concluded at the earliest. On 8 May, 2021, the EU and Indian leaders' agreed to resume negotiations for a "balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial" trade agreement, and to launch separate negotiations on an investment protection agreement and another agreement on geographical indications. They had agreed to link trade negotiations to finding "solutions to long-standing market access issues". Denmark Prime Minister Frederiksen said she discussed the Ukraine war with PM Modi "as close partners". Condemning the Russia-Ukraine war, Frederiksen said Denmark and the entire European Union were "strongly" against Russia's "unlawful and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine.

"My message is very clear – (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has to stop this war and end the killings. I hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion," the Danish Prime Minister said.

India, which shares strong bilateral relations with Russia, has not openly condemned the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine in strong language, but has opted to call for ceasefire and diplomatic talks to resolve the issue. The Denmark Prime Minister further said the two leaders also discussed the consequences of war crimes committed against civilians and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

"The reports on killings of civilians in Bucha are deeply shocking. We have condemned these killings and we stress the need for an independent investigation," Frederiksen added.

On the second-leg of his three-nation tour to Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Copenhagen. He was welcomed by Danish PM Frederiksen.

It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward 'Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digital India and other key national missions.

More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.

