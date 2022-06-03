PM Modi congratulates Pushkar Singh Dhami for Champawat bypoll win; says 'confident' he will work harder for state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Champawat in Uttarakhand for having faith in BJP and lauded party karyakartas for their hardwork

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated BJP leader and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami on his win in Chamawat bypoll. The PM expressed confidence that Dhami will now work even harder for the progress of the state.

"Congratulations to Uttarakhand's dynamic CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for the record win from Champawat," the Prime Minister tweeted

"I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork," he added.

Dhami defeated Congress' candidate Nirmala Gahtori by a margin of 55,025 votes.

He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after the BJP retained power in the assembly election that concluded on 10 March.

In the Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022, Dhami had lost from Khatima seat to the Congress and his win on Champawat was crucial for him to retain the post of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

He had contested the bypoll, held on 31 May, to become a member of the Assembly, a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfil to remain chief minister after losing from Khatima in assembly polls held in February-March.

After his victory, Dhami on Friday thanked the people of the state, saying it was a triumph of their trust.

"This victory is a command for me to dedicate myself fully to the service of the people of the state. I also express my gratitude to our Prime Minister whose constant guidance has made me worthy of the people's love and blessings," Dhami said in a statement after the by-poll result was declared.

"Dreams of building a new Uttarakhand and scripting a golden chapter in the history of its development were also hidden behind it. The victory with a record margin of 55,025 votes is an echo of the commitment to fulfil those dreams," the Uttarakhand chief minister added.

He further assured the people of Champawat that he would fulfil his responsibilities towards them with dedication.

"Serving the entire state is my duty as the chief minister but as a people's representative I have special responsibilities towards the people of Champawat. I assure them that I will be at their beck and call. I would make myself personally available to them whenever they want it," he said.

With inputs from agencies

