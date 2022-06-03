Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami wins crucial Champawat bypoll by huge margin, retains chief ministerial post

Pushkar Singh Dhami defeated Congress' Nirmala Gahtori and the Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt, as well as an Independent candidate in Himanshu Garkoti to win the Champawat bypoll

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday won the Champawat bypoll by over 54,000 votes to remain as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Dhami was sworn in as the CM of the state in March after the BJP retained power in the assembly election that concluded on 10 March.

In the Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022, Dhami had lost from Khatima seat to the Congress and his win on Champawat was crucial for him to retain the post of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Former BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat seat to make way for Dhami to make a fresh bid for the state assembly. The bypoll to the assembly seat was held on 31 May with over 64 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise.

After his victory, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted: "My heart is very emotional with the love and blessings showered by you through votes in Champawat by-election, I am silent."

Dhami has defeated Congress' Nirmala Gahtori and the Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt, as well as an independent candidate in Himanshu Garkoti to win the Champawat bypoll.

The Congress' candidate got 3,607 votes in the by-election. With the defeat the party has lost their deposit on the seat for the first time ever.

Massive political campaignings were carried out by the BJP for Dhami. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also campaigned for his Uttarakhand counterpart.

