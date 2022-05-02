PM Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet in Berlin, discuss ways to expand India-Germany cooperation: WATCH

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with Scholz as German Chancellor, who assumed office in December, 2021. Both the leaders will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Sharing a picture from the meeting, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in its Twitter handle said, "Expanding India-Germany cooperation."

During the meeting, both the leaders are expected to exchange views on strategic, regional and global developments.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet at Federal Chancellery in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/y4x4dTGfYQ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning. He is on a three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France.

Discussions continue between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz in Berlin. Both leaders are reviewing the full range of bilateral ties between India and Germany, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/Wj3M8mVQjr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 2, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin upon his arrival for talks with Chancellor Scholz.

As for IGC, it is a unique biennial mechanism which enables the two governments to coordinate on a wide spectrum of bilateral issues. Many ministers from both sides will participate in the IGC. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also participate in the meeting.

"The 6th IGC will further strengthen the India-Germany strategic partnership," MEA said.

Upon his arrival in Germany, PM Modi got a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora. He greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving at the Prime Minister's arrival and chanting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on seeing the Prime Minister.

India and Germany have had a 'Strategic Partnership' since 2001, which has been further strengthened with three rounds of IGC. The last IGC was co-chaired by PM Modi and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel who visited India. The fifth round of IGC was held from 31 October - 1 November, 2019. The consultations were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is PM Modi's fifth visit to Germany after becoming Prime Minister. He had earlier visited the European country in April 2018, July 2017, May 2017 and April 2015.

In his departure statement, PM Modi had said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

"I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments that concern us both," Modi had said ahead of his visit.

Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over USD 21 billion.

Inputs from PTI and ANI

