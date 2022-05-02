WATCH: PM Modi gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Germany; children sing patriotic song, present portrait, call him their icon

Several people who congregated at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin clicked selfies with PM Modi. One person even touched the Prime Minister's feet in reverence

Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day Europe visit, on Monday arrived in Germany, where he got a warm as well as rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora.

The Prime Minister greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving at the Prime Minister's arrival.

The people congregated there, chanted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on seeing PM Modi.

A young-Indian origin boy sang a patriotic song on PM Modi's arrival in Berlin. The Prime Minister listened to the boy with full enthusiasm and also praised him.

A young girl presented PM Modi his portrait sketched by her, which the Prime Minister happily signed. The girl even called Prime Minister Narendra Modi her icon. Several people around him clicked selfies and one person even touched his feet in reverence.

Watch this heartwarming video of PM @NarendraModi ji signing an autograph for this young girl who considers him her icon & has made his pencil sketch. pic.twitter.com/VJsOehmc7p — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 2, 2022



Sharing pictures meeting with Indian diaspora in Germany, PM Modi said, "It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora."

It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora. pic.twitter.com/RfCyCqJkPY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Es war noch früh am Morgen in Berlin, doch es kamen viele Personen aus der indischen Gemeinde vorbei. Es war wunderbar, mit ihnen ins Gespräch zu kommen. Indien ist stolz auf das, was unsere Diaspora leistet. pic.twitter.com/xw7m2PEaiY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Berlin-Brandenburg airport in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations. Upon his arrival, PM Modi expressed confidence that the visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany.

"Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," he tweeted.

During his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany.

India and Germany have had a 'Strategic Partnership' since 2001, which has been further strengthened with three rounds of Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC). The last IGC was co-chaired by PM Modi and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel who visited India. The fifth round of IGC was held from 31 October - 1 November, 2019. The consultations were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi's three-nation visit will have a substantial and comprehensive agenda during his bilateral and multilateral meetings.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.