Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 27 developmental projects worth over Rs 2,095 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Among the initiatives launched by Modi was "Banas Dairy Sankul" at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority food park, in Karkhiyaon area.

To reduce land ownership issues, the prime minister also virtually distributed rural residential rights record 'Gharauni' to more than 20 lakh people.

This is Modi's second visit to his constituency in 10 days. He was here on 13 December to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Some people have made talking about cows a sin: Modi

Addressing the event to mark Kisan Diwas on ex-prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, Modi said some people have made talking about cows a sin.

"For some, speaking about cows must be a crime, but for us, cows are respected as mothers. People who make fun of cow-buffalo forget that the livelihood of 8 crore families of the country is run by such livestock," Modi said.

"Today, foundation stone has been laid for 'Banas Dairy Sankul' as strengthening the dairy sector is one of the top priorities of our government," said Modi

Varanasi | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 870 crores in his parliamentary constituency He also lays foundation stone for 'Banas Dairy Sankul', & distributes rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ pic.twitter.com/Rbh2zKFk6s — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2021

He also said that the country's milk production has increased by about 45 percent in comparison to past six-seven years. Currently, India produces 22 percent of world's total production, he said.

"I am happy that today Uttar Pradesh is not only the largest milk producing state in the country, but also ahead in expansion of dairy sector," Modi said

Dairy and animal husbandry sectors will change condition of farmers: PM

"I firmly believe that new energy in white revolution of the country that is the dairy and animal husbandry sector can play a big role in changing the condition of the farmers. Animal husbandry can become a huge source of additional income for the small farmers whose number is more than 10 crores in the country. Dairy products of India have a huge overseas market and we have lot of potential to grow," he emphasised.

The prime minister also said that natural farming was the need of the hour. "For the rejuvenation of mother earth, to protect our soil, to secure the future of the coming generations, we must once again turn to natural farming," he said.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar.

"Today, there is a great need of the country, the waste generated from the animals associated with the dairy sector, is also used properly. One such effort is the construction of a biogas power plant near the milk plant of Ramnagar," he added.

He launched a portal and logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the national dairy development board (NDDB).

According to PMO, the unified logo, featuring logos of both BIS and NDDB quality mark will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and will reassure the public about dairy product quality.

Oppn's syllabus only contains 'mafiavad' and 'parivarvad': PM

Taking a dig at the Opposition without naming any party, Modi said, "When I talk of double development of double engine government in the development of Kashi, some people get very upset. These are the people who saw the politics of Uttar Pradesh only through the prism of caste, creed and religion."

In an apparent jibe at the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over 'mafiavad', thhe prime minister said, "This language of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is out of their syllabus. In their syllabus is - mafiavad and parivarvad. There is in their syllabus – illegal occupation of houses and lands."

"These people never wanted UP to develop, UP to be a modern identity. Schools, colleges, hospitals, roads, water, electricity, houses of the poor, gas connections, toilets, they do not consider these as development," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated multiple urban development projects

These include six projects of the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, one sewage treatment plant at village Ramna and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under Smart City Mission.

He also laid the foundation of Rs 49 crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in tehsil Pindra under the Ayush Mission.

The foundation stone of two '4 to 6 lane' road widening projects for the Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads was also laid. The projects are believed to improve the connectivity of Varanasi and will be a step towards resolving the problem of the city's traffic congestion.

Other projects inaugurated by the prime minister include a Speed Breeding Facility at International Rice Research Institute, South Asia Regional Centre Varanasi, a Regional Reference Standards Laboratory at village Payakpur and an Advocate building at Tehsil Pindra.

With inputs from agencies

