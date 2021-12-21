PM Modi in Varanasi today, to inaugurate 22 projects worth over Rs 870 crore

The prime minister will also digitally transfer a bonus of about Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with the Banas Dairy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Thursday and launch multiple development initiatives, including inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 22 projects worth over Rs 870 crore, his office said on Tuesday.

PM Modi will visit Varanasi & kickstart multiple development initiatives Dec 23. He will lay foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at Karkhiyaon & digitally transfer about Rs 35cr bonus to more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy: PMO (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UQlzAA1yyY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 21, 2021

This will be the second trip to his parliamentary constituency in 10 days. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement, "it has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to work for the development and economic progress of his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.

He launch multiple development initiatives at around 1 pm on Thursday:

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the "Banas Dairy Sankul" at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi. Spread across 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crore and will have a facility for processing five lakh litres of milk per day.

Modi will also digitally transfer a bonus of about Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with the Banas Dairy.

He will lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for a Milk Producers' Cooperative Union plant in Varanasi's Ramnagar. It will be a key step towards making the plant energy self-sufficient, the PMO said.

Modi will also launch a portal and a logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo, featuring both the BIS logo and the NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about dairy product quality.

In another effort to reduce the number of land ownership issues at the grassroots level, the prime minister will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record, "Gharauni", under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to over 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister will inaugurate other urban development projects, including six projects of redevelopment of the Old Kashi wards, a parking-and-surface park at Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant in Ramna village and the provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under the Smart City Mission.

Projects in the education sector that will be inaugurated by the prime minister include the Union Education Ministry's Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore, and a teachers' education centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore.

Residential flats and staff quarters at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the ITI, Karaundi will also be inaugurated by the prime minister.

In the health sector, a project comprising a doctors' hostel, a nurses' hostel and a shelter home, amounting to Rs 130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated by the prime minister.

He will also inaugurate a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the Rs 49 crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in Pindra tehsil under the Ayush Mission.

In the road sector, Modi will lay the foundation stone of two "four-to-six lane" road-widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi. This will improve the connectivity of Varanasi and will be a step towards resolving the problem of the city's traffic congestion.

To give a fillip to the tourism potential of the holy city, the prime minister will inaugurate the first phase of the tourism development project related to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.

Other projects to be inaugurated by the prime minister include a speed breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the South Asia Regional Centre, Varanasi, a regional reference standards laboratory in Payakpur village and an advocate building in Pindra tehsil, according to the PMO.

With input from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.