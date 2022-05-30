PM CARES for Children Scheme: How this initiative will help children who lost their parents to COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme, including scholarships to school-going children, a health card under Ayushman Bharat, and financial support of Rs 10 lakh upon reaching the age of 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme, including scholarships to school-going children, a health card under Ayushman Bharat, and financial support of Rs 10 lakh upon reaching the age of 23.

“I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic. This program is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic,” said PM Modi. The PM CARES for Children Scheme, he explained, is an attempt to help such children.

“If a child needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too,” the prime minister said.

No effort/support can replace the affection of your parents. In their absence, 'Maa Bharti' is with you. India is fulfiling this through PM Cares. This isn't just a mere effort of one individual, institution or govt. In PM Cares, people have added their hard-earned money: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/c5zIuOfqvh — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

What is the PM CARES for Children scheme?



PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29, 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.

A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register the children.

The portal is a single window system which facilitates approval process and all other assistance for children.

What are the benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme?

On May 30, the Prime Minister released the benefits of the PM CARES for Children scheme.

The prime minister said that under the scheme if someone needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too. He said ₹4000 would be given every month to these children which would help meet their daily needs.

Beneficiaries are also being given Ayushman Health Card, which will help them with free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh.

So far, 9,042 applications have been received under the scheme from 33 states (611 districts). At least 4,345 applications have been approved in 31 states (557 districts), according to the PM CARES for Children portal.

Identified beneficiaries under the age of six will receive support and assistance from the

Anganwadi services for supplementary nutrition, pre-school education/ECCE, immunization, health referrals, and health check-up.

For children 10 years of age, the government will provide admission in the nearest school as a day scholar. For a child in a government school, two sets of free uniforms and textbooks will be provided. While for a student in a private school, the fees will be exempted.

Children will receive a monthly stipend once they attain 18 years of age, by investing the corpus of Rs 10 lakhs. The beneficiary will receive stipend till they attain 23 years of age.

They will receive an amount of Rs. 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.