PM Modi releases benefits under PM CARES for children; promises stipend, loans for higher education

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to COVID-19

FP Staff May 30, 2022 12:30:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme via video conferencing.

Under the announcement, the PM stated that Rs 4,000 would be provided through various schemes to meet the daily needs of children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister transferred scholarships to school-going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been handed over to the children during the programme.

PM Modi also announced that a stipend will be provided to those aged between 18 to 23 years.  “If someone needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM CARES will help in that too,” the PM said.

PM Modi said, "PM Cares fund helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the pandemic. Because of this many lives could be saved. Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children, for the future of all of you."

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on 29 May, 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from 11 March, 2020, to 28 February, 2022.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.

An online portal by the Government was launched to register the children. The portal is a single-window system which facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 30, 2022 12:31:23 IST

