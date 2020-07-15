live

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED LIVE Updates: 85.13% students clear DHSE Class 12; check keralaresults.nic.in

This year, the pass percentage of Kerala plus two results in 2020 has been recorded at 85.13 percent. Students can check their result on keralaresults.nic.in.

FP Trending July 15, 2020 14:29:06 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED LIVE Updates: 85.13% students clear DHSE Class 12; check keralaresults.nic.in

Highlights

14:23 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

84.52% of students clear commerce exams, 98.75% clear Arts stream

Here's a list of stream-wise pass percentage of each stream of Kerala Plus Two Result 2020, according to News18.

  • Humanities - 77.76 percent
  • Commerce - 84.52 percent 
  • Technical - 87.94 percent
  • Arts - 98.75 percent
14:18 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

85.13% of students clear this year Class 12 exams

This year, the pass percentage of Kerala plus two results in 2020 has been recorded at 85.13 percent, reports NDTV.

14:11 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Steps to check Kerala Board plus two result

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.
14:07 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Kerala education minister announces Kerala plus two results

Kerala education minister C Raveendranath has announced the plus two and VHSE results today through a press conference. 
13:59 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

In 2019, 84.33% of students cleared exams

In 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.
13:52 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Steps to check result 2020 via SMS

If the official website is down, students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.
13:49 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Steps to check results via mobile apps

Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.
13:41 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Exams held between 10 to 19 march, remaining papers from 27 to 30 May

The Kerala Board Plus Two exams 2020 were held between 10 and 19 March, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from 27 to 30 May, 2020.
13:31 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Kerala class 12 results delayed due to lockdown 

Earlier, the Kerala Class 12 result 2020 was expected to be declared on 10 July. However, it was delayed due to the extension of lockdown in the state. ​
13:26 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Kerala state minister to announce results at 2 pm

Kerala state education minister C Raveendranath will be announcing the results in another 40 minutes, reports NDTV.
13:24 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Students need to obtain a minimum of 35% marks overall, to pass exam

In order to be declared pass in the Kerala Plus Two result 2020, students have to obtain a minimum of 35 percent marks overall. In the practical subjects, students have to secure passing marks in theory and practicals separately. 
12:24 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Steps to check Kerala Class 12 exam results on official website

Those who took the plus two exams will be able to check their result by visiting the official website of Kerala Examination Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Kerala Board plus two results:

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

12:21 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Over 4.42 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 exams this year

Over 4.42 lakh students had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams this year, reports News18.  Students can check their result on Kerala board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.
12:20 (ist)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Kerala Board to announce Plus Two results at 2 pm today

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results today (Wednesday, 15 July).

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 15, 2020 - 14:23 (IST)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

84.52% of students clear commerce exams, 98.75% clear Arts stream

Here's a list of stream-wise pass percentage of each stream of Kerala Plus Two Result 2020, according to News18.

  • Humanities - 77.76 percent
  • Commerce - 84.52 percent 
  • Technical - 87.94 percent
  • Arts - 98.75 percent

July 15, 2020 - 14:18 (IST)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

85.13% of students clear this year Class 12 exams

This year, the pass percentage of Kerala plus two results in 2020 has been recorded at 85.13 percent, reports NDTV.

July 15, 2020 - 14:11 (IST)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Steps to check Kerala Board plus two result

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

July 15, 2020 - 14:07 (IST)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Kerala education minister announces Kerala plus two results

Kerala education minister C Raveendranath has announced the plus two and VHSE results today through a press conference. 

July 15, 2020 - 13:59 (IST)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

In 2019, 84.33% of students cleared exams

In 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.

July 15, 2020 - 13:52 (IST)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Steps to check result 2020 via SMS

If the official website is down, students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

July 15, 2020 - 13:49 (IST)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Steps to check results via mobile apps

Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.

July 15, 2020 - 13:41 (IST)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Exams held between 10 to 19 march, remaining papers from 27 to 30 May

The Kerala Board Plus Two exams 2020 were held between 10 and 19 March, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from 27 to 30 May, 2020.

July 15, 2020 - 13:31 (IST)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Kerala class 12 results delayed due to lockdown 

Earlier, the Kerala Class 12 result 2020 was expected to be declared on 10 July. However, it was delayed due to the extension of lockdown in the state. ​

July 15, 2020 - 13:26 (IST)

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Kerala state minister to announce results at 2 pm

Kerala state education minister C Raveendranath will be announcing the results in another 40 minutes, reports NDTV.

Load More

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED LATEST Updates | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results today (Wednesday, 15 July).

As per a report by NDTV, an official said that state education minister C Raveendranath will declare the Kerala Board Plus Two results at 2 pm.

Those who took the plus two exams will be able to check their result by visiting the official website of Kerala Examination Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Kerala Board plus two result:

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Alternative websites for result

It is possible that the website of Kerala Examination Results will get slow due to traffic. As a result of this, some students may have to wait for checking their result. However, there are other websites on which they can check their plus two result. These websites are: dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

Over 4.42 lakh students had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams this year, reports News18, which were scheduled from 10 to 26 March. However, some of the papers could not be conducted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. The remaining exams were held towards the end of May.

Earlier, the Class 12 result was scheduled to be announced on 10 July, but was postponed because of a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram.

Updated Date: July 15, 2020 14:29:06 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 DECLARED: Meghalaya board announces Class 12 results; check mbose.in
India

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 DECLARED: Meghalaya board announces Class 12 results; check mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 Date | Those who appeared for Class 12 exam will have to check their result by visiting the official website of the Board at mbose.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Bengal board announces class 10 results on wbresults.nic.in; check scores via SMS, app
India

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Bengal board announces class 10 results on wbresults.nic.in; check scores via SMS, app

In addition to the official website, students can also receive their results via SMS or log on to the state board's app to check their result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative websites to check Bengal board Class 10 results if official website is slow
India

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative websites to check Bengal board Class 10 results if official website is slow

Students can visit alternative websites like examresults.net to check their Madhyamik Class 10 result or receive it on their phone via SMS