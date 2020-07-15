Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED LIVE Updates: 85.13% students clear DHSE Class 12; check keralaresults.nic.in

This year, the pass percentage of Kerala plus two results in 2020 has been recorded at 85.13 percent. Students can check their result on keralaresults.nic.in.

Auto refresh feeds

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results today (Wednesday, 15 July).

Over 4.42 lakh students had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams this year, reports News18. Students can check their result on Kerala board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in .

How to check Kerala Board plus two results :

Those who took the plus two exams will be able to check their result by visiting the official website of Kerala Examination Results at keralaresults.nic.in .

In order to be declared pass in the Kerala Plus Two result 2020, students have to obtain a minimum of 35 percent marks overall. In the practical subjects, students have to secure passing marks in theory and practicals separately.

Kerala state education minister C Raveendranath will be announcing the results in another 40 minutes, reports NDTV.

Earlier, the Kerala Class 12 result 2020 was expected to be declared on 10 July. However, it was delayed due to the extension of lockdown in the state. ​

The Kerala Board Plus Two exams 2020 were held between 10 and 19 March, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from 27 to 30 May, 2020.

Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.

If the official website is down, students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

In 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.

Kerala education minister C Raveendranath has announced the plus two and VHSE results today through a press conference.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in.

This year, the pass percentage of Kerala plus two results in 2020 has been recorded at 85.13 percent, reports NDTV.

Here's a list of stream-wise pass percentage of each stream of Kerala Plus Two Result 2020, according to News18.

Kerala state education minister C Raveendranath will be announcing the results in another 40 minutes, reports NDTV.

Earlier, the Kerala Class 12 result 2020 was expected to be declared on 10 July. However, it was delayed due to the extension of lockdown in the state. ​

The Kerala Board Plus Two exams 2020 were held between 10 and 19 March, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from 27 to 30 May, 2020.

Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.

If the official website is down, students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

In 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.

Kerala education minister C Raveendranath has announced the plus two and VHSE results today through a press conference.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in.

This year, the pass percentage of Kerala plus two results in 2020 has been recorded at 85.13 percent, reports NDTV.

Here's a list of stream-wise pass percentage of each stream of Kerala Plus Two Result 2020, according to News18.

Plus Two Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED LATEST Updates | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results today (Wednesday, 15 July).

As per a report by NDTV, an official said that state education minister C Raveendranath will declare the Kerala Board Plus Two results at 2 pm.

Those who took the plus two exams will be able to check their result by visiting the official website of Kerala Examination Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Kerala Board plus two result:

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Alternative websites for result

It is possible that the website of Kerala Examination Results will get slow due to traffic. As a result of this, some students may have to wait for checking their result. However, there are other websites on which they can check their plus two result. These websites are: dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

Over 4.42 lakh students had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams this year, reports News18, which were scheduled from 10 to 26 March. However, some of the papers could not be conducted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. The remaining exams were held towards the end of May.

Earlier, the Class 12 result was scheduled to be announced on 10 July, but was postponed because of a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram.