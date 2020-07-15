Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative sites to check DHSE Class 12 exam results if keralaresults.nic.in is down

Plus 2 Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED | The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Plus Two or Class 12 exam results today (15 July). Students can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Plus 2 Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED | The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Plus Two or Class 12 exam results today (15 July). Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Around 4.42 lakh students will be checking the official websites for their scores, reports News18. Hence, the site could be unresponsive or slow. In case this happens, students can visit alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com to check their scores.

The Kerala Board Plus Two exams 2020 were held between 10 and 19 March, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from 27 to 30 May, 2020.

How to check Kerala Class 12 results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Kerala in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Kerala Board Plus Two Exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Kerala Board Plus One Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Kerala Plus Two results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Kerala in the list of the states or type the URL kerala.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link which says "Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education" with "Plus Two Examination Result 2020" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Plus Two or Class 12 Results 2020 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE — dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.