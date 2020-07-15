Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED Kerala announces Plus Two results; steps to check scores via SMS, mobile application

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the results of Class 12 exams today (15 July).

Steps to check result 2020 via SMS

If the official website is down, students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get their score on their mobile phone via SMS and through websites such as - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in

Steps to check results via 'Saphalam' App

Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.

In 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.