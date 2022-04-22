People are fed up and want peace: Kashmir DGP on recent spate of encounters in Valley

According to Dilbag Singh, a new group of militants have come up and their purpose was to engage the security force deployment meant for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit

Four terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, were neutralised in the ongoing encounter that broke out in the Malwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the early hours of Thursday. In light of the recent spate of violence in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh told News18, "People are fed up, they want peace. Terrorists were trying to create disturbance in north Kashmir area which has been peaceful."

There’s a lot of improvement in the security scenarios over the past couple of years and recruitment is falling down in the North Kashmir area, Singh added.

This as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pali village to address a gathering on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day on 24 April.

In the operation on Thursday, LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo, who was on the list of top 10 most wanted terrorists was neutralised. Acting on a specific input, a special team of Budgam Police along with the Army launched a joint cordon and search operation in Malwah area.

During the search operation as the joint search party reached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them in which four soldiers including one officer received minor injuries.

Later, Baramulla Police headed by SSP Baramulla also joined in the operation. One policeman from the Baramulla district also got injured in the encounter and was later on shifted to Army's base hospital in Srinagar.

In an ongoing encounter, one security force jawan has been killed, and four others have been injured in the Sunjwan area of Jammu on Friday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh informed.

According to Dilbag Singh, a new group of militants have come up and as per reports, they belong to Jaish e Mohammed (JeM). And their purpose was to engage the security force deployment meant for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit.

This attack was orchestrated to sabotage the visit, he added.

The militants keep on trying to upset the peaceful environment of Jammu and Kashmir, said Singh

This will be Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir other than borders since the abrogation of the special status of erstwhile state and its bifurcation in August 2019.

He had celebrated Diwali with Army jawans on October 27, 2019 in Rajouri and on November 3, 2021 in Nowshera sector in Jammu division.

