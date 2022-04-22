J&K: Encounter in Sunjwan leads to the death of one security personnel, four injured

The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district

Jammu: One security force personnel was killed and four more suffered injuries in a gunfight with terrorists in a locality near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday, officials said.

The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district.

Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh said the encounter started when the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area.

He said one security force personnel was killed and four more suffered injuries in the gunfight. "The encounter is going on," he said.

#UPDATE | 1 security force jawan martyred and 4 jawans injured in the encounter. We had cordoned off the area in the night. Encounter still underway (in Sunjwan area of Jammu). Terrorists seem to have hidden in a house: Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone pic.twitter.com/sHN7isoyDL — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

A search operation was launched on a specific information about the presence of at least two heavily-armed terrorists, likely belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, in a vicinity adjacent to the sprawling Sunjwan military station to carry out a major strike in the city, the officials said.

They said the terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire on the search parties who retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and an operation is underway to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

On 10 February, 2018, three JeM terrorists stormed the Sunjwan Army camp and in the subsequent gunfight, seven persons, including six soldiers, were killed. All the three terrorists were also gunned down.

On National Panchayati Raj Day on 24 April, 2022, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Pali village, 17 km from here, to address a gathering.

This will be Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir other than borders since the abrogation of the special status of erstwhile state and its bifurcation in August 2019.

He had celebrated Diwali with Army jawans on 27 October, 2019 in Rajouri and on 3 November , 2021, in Nowshera sector in Jammu division.

