Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registrations extended till 3 February; here's all you need to know

The registration deadline for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 has been extended once again. Interested individuals can apply till 3 February at the official website at https://www.mygov.in/.

As per the official website, over 11.81 lakh students, 2.65 lakh teachers and 88,000 parents have signed up for the fifth edition of the PPC. The event will give some lucky individuals the chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is held annually before the commencement of board exams. The event sees PM Modi chat with students of classes 9 to 12 and answer their questions on issues related to stress and preparation for the exams.

No details have been announced about this year’s PPC event.

Here is how individuals can still complete the registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://www.mygov.in/

― Select the link for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 that is available under the What’s New section

― Click on the link for registration and enter your personal details

― Submit the required details and save a confirmation copy of your PPC registration form

Direct link here.

Students from Class 9 to 12 can get a chance to interact with PM Modi by submitting an original write-up on one of the specific themes mentioned on the PPC website.

The themes for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha include Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Clean India Green India, digital collaborations in the classroom, exam stress management strategies and environmental conservation and climate change resilience.

Students can submit a write-up for only one category. The submission should follow the guidelines laid down by the website and not contain any objectionable, inappropriate or false content. If students submit any incorrect information in their write-ups, they will be disqualified.

For more detailed guidelines and submission criteria, interested individuals can visit the official website of PPC.

Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on 7 April last year in a virtual format, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

