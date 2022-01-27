Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration deadline closes today; check details here

According to the MyGov website, more than 11.33 lakh students and 2.55 lakh teachers have registered till date for PPC 2022. No details have been announced about the timing and date of the event

The deadline to register for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parkisha Pe Charcha (PPC) ends today, 27 January. Teachers, parents and students from Classes 9 to 12 can register themselves for the fifth edition of the PPC at the official website at https://www.mygov.in/.

Steps to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022:

Visit the official website at https://www.mygov.in/

Click on the link for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 given on the page

A new page will appear. Enter the required details to register for PPC 2022

Click the submit option and download the confirmation page

Direct link to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha is here.

Held annually, the Pariska Pe Charcha event sees the prime minister interact with students from Classes 9 to 12. The meet is held before the commencement of the annual board exams. During the interaction, Modi addresses the students on issues related to exams and answers their questions on these topics. Last year, the event was held virtually on 7 April.

According to the MyGov website, more than 11.33 lakh students and 2.55 lakh teachers have registered till date for PPC 2022. No details have been announced about the timing and date of the event.

Students will be selected to participate in PPC on the basis of an online creative writing program. After registering themselves at the online portal, all students need to submit a write-up on any of the specific themes mentioned on the website to win a chance to interact with Modi.

Students can write on the themes of Clean India Green India, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, environmental conservation and climate change resilience, exam stress management strategies and digital collaboration in the classroom.

Participants can only submit in specific theme. The entry should be original and should not contain any objectionable, inappropriate or false content. Submission of incorrect information will lead to the disqualification of the candidate. The responsibility for any late or incorrect entry and the liability for the publication of unlawfully reproduced content will lie with the participant only.

