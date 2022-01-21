Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Last date for registration extended till Jan 27; check details here

The selection will be done through an online creative writing competition. Participants first need to register themselves on the MyGov platform and then submit a write-up on a specific theme

The last date to register for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, the fifth edition, has been extended till 27 January. Earlier, the last date to register was 20 January.

Students, parents, and teachers who have still not registered and want to can do the same by visiting the official site of MyGov here-

To register for Pariksha Pe Chaarcha 2022, follow the steps given below:

-Visit the MyGov website at https://www.mygov.in/

-Click on the tab that says ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’

-A page will open where students can register themselves online

-Enter the mentioned details and click on submit

-Download the confirmation page for future reference purposes

Direct link to register is given here.

Only students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 can participate in Parikshha Pe Charcha. The selection of students will be done through an online creative writing competition. Participants first need to register themselves on the MyGov platform and then submit a write-up on a specific theme.

Themes for students include Clean India, Green India, digital collaboration in the classroom, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, self-reliant schools for self-reliant India, exam stress management strategies and climate change resilience.

All participants have to submit original responses. Participation is allowed in only one specific theme and the submission of wrong information will lead to disqualification.

Teachers can also register and participate in the PPC through themes specified for them which are COVID-19 pandemic: opportunities and challenges and National Education Policy for Naya Bharat. For parents, the themes include Beti Padhao-Desh Badhao, local to global: vocal for local and lifelong students yearning for learning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the initiative of Pariksha Pe Charcha to address exam-related queries of students and to motivate them in achieving their goals. Registration for the fifth edition of PPC began on 28 December, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s PPC event was held virtually in April.

